How Many Birds Can You Identify? DNR and Audubon Need Your Help This Christmas

 3 days ago
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Audubon Society are asking the public to help identify and count birds this Christmas.

The annual Christmas Bird Count begins Wednesday, Dec. 14, and runs through Jan. 5, 2023. Audubon sponsors the count as a way to keep tabs on the health of our fine-feathered friends.

What you do is sign up for a local count and then follow the instructions you’re given. There’s an interactive map of all the counts in Northern Michigan – and across the U.S. – here on Audubon’s website.

The Michigan DNR says winter is a great time to go birding, as you might see some birds that live farther north, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, the DNR says.

