I was born without legs but that won’t stop me from making brutal MMA debut, says Zion Clark
AN ATHLETE born without legs is set to make his MMA debut. Zion Clark was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower body. But that has not stopped him from achieving a record-breaking career. Now Clark is smashing more...
worldboxingnews.net
Pacquiao wants Mayweather, urged to avoid Spence or Crawford
Manny Pacquiao’s last conqueror has urged the Filipino superstar not to pursue fights with Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford. In the week when Pacquiao turns 44, Yordenis Ugas told his former opponent to stay away from both welterweight champions. Ugas has first-hand knowledge of just how good Spence...
worldboxingnews.net
Broner vs Redkach, Bey vs Farmer to be promoted by Christy Martin
This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup. The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February. A fight...
Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died
Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
Tennis Legend Boris Becker Released From Prison
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has returned to Germany following an eight-month prison sentence served in the U.K., according to his attorneys. The tennis star was sentenced to 30 months in prison in late April after being found guilty of four charges related to the Insolvency Act, including transferring and hiding large sums of money despite declaring bankruptcy in June 2017. His foreign national status allowed his early release under a fast-track deportation program. The 55-year-old “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” attorney Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement, adding that the six-time Grand Slam champion “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany.” His 87-year-old mother Elvira Becker described her son’s early release as “the best Christmas present I could hope for,” according to The Sun.Read it at Associated Press
Former tennis champion Boris Becker freed from prison, faces deportation
Former tennis champion Boris Becker was released from prison Thursday after serving 8 months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for financial fraud in a bankruptcy filing. Becker is expected to be deported from Britain.
BET
Brittney Griner May Face Mental And Nutritional Challenges After Ten Months In Russia, According To Expert
Last week, Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after ten months of captivity in Russia on drug charges. Although she is reportedly in “very good spirits” and in “good health,” one psychology expert says she will face serious challenges. Elizabeth Jeglic, a professor of psychology at...
Frank Hayes was the only jockey who won a race while he was dead in the saddle
Frank Hayes in the 1920sPhoto byUnknown: Public Domain Image. Frank Hayes (date of birth is debatable but listed as 1901 - 1923 on Wikipedia) is known as the jockey who won a race despite being dead in the saddle.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation
Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.
worldboxingnews.net
Kim Clavel to battle Yesica Nery Plata on Jan 13 in Canada
The “IRRESISTIBLEII” event featuring the World light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of...
worldboxingnews.net
Three Lions Promotions announce the signing of Reda Benbaziz
Three Lions Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of former Olympian Lightweight Reda Benbaziz of Algeria, to a promotional contract. The 29 year-old has an outstanding pedigree, participating in over 225 amateur bouts winning a myriad of international tournaments including gold medals at the African Championships, All Africa Games, Mediterranean Games and the Arab Championships.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
worldboxingnews.net
Prince Patel UK fight off as opponent scales massively overweight
Prince Patel’s U.K. return was canceled after the event was called off at the last minute. Patel released information via social media after selling 250-plus tickets. Patel said: “Unfortunately, my opponent came in too heavy at the check weight. He was three weight classes over. “I was willing...
England Soccer Legend Hits Out At 'Extraordinarily Racist' U.S. Ahead Of 2026 World Cup
Gary Lineker, now a top commentator for the BBC, admitted the United Kingdom has "got issues" too.
worldboxingnews.net
World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt
World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand
Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
Elliot Page's memoir talks about his journey as a transperson: 'I can be with myself, in this body'
The book which Elliot Page hopes 'can help someone feel less alone' will be out in June next year.
worldboxingnews.net
Trainer splits from Anthony Joshua with criticism of effort in the gym
Top trainer Robert Garcia will not be training Anthony Joshua for the Dillian Whyte rematch having severed ties with a parting shot at the heavyweight. Garcia, who has successfully coached multiple world champions, leaves AJ after one fight. Joshua lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in a Middle Eastern rematch, but it was the manner of effort he put in that irked Garcia.
