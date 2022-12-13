ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Pacquiao wants Mayweather, urged to avoid Spence or Crawford

Manny Pacquiao’s last conqueror has urged the Filipino superstar not to pursue fights with Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford. In the week when Pacquiao turns 44, Yordenis Ugas told his former opponent to stay away from both welterweight champions. Ugas has first-hand knowledge of just how good Spence...
worldboxingnews.net

Broner vs Redkach, Bey vs Farmer to be promoted by Christy Martin

This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup. The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February. A fight...
CBS Sacramento

Grant Wahl's wife reveals cause of death in first interview since he died

Grant Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, told CBS News on Wednesday the renowned soccer journalist died due to an aortic aneurysm that ruptured. "He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner's office, and it showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured," said Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and CBS News contributor."It's just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason it happened at this point in time," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in her first interview since her husband's passing. Wahl died on...
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Legend Boris Becker Released From Prison

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has returned to Germany following an eight-month prison sentence served in the U.K., according to his attorneys. The tennis star was sentenced to 30 months in prison in late April after being found guilty of four charges related to the Insolvency Act, including transferring and hiding large sums of money despite declaring bankruptcy in June 2017. His foreign national status allowed his early release under a fast-track deportation program. The 55-year-old “was released from custody in England and has left for Germany today,” attorney Christian-Oliver Moser said in a statement, adding that the six-time Grand Slam champion “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany.” His 87-year-old mother Elvira Becker described her son’s early release as “the best Christmas present I could hope for,” according to The Sun.Read it at Associated Press
worldboxingnews.net

Kim Clavel to battle Yesica Nery Plata on Jan 13 in Canada

The “IRRESISTIBLEII” event featuring the World light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval. Clavel, fighting out of...
worldboxingnews.net

Three Lions Promotions announce the signing of Reda Benbaziz

Three Lions Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of former Olympian Lightweight Reda Benbaziz of Algeria, to a promotional contract. The 29 year-old has an outstanding pedigree, participating in over 225 amateur bouts winning a myriad of international tournaments including gold medals at the African Championships, All Africa Games, Mediterranean Games and the Arab Championships.
worldboxingnews.net

Prince Patel UK fight off as opponent scales massively overweight

Prince Patel’s U.K. return was canceled after the event was called off at the last minute. Patel released information via social media after selling 250-plus tickets. Patel said: “Unfortunately, my opponent came in too heavy at the check weight. He was three weight classes over. “I was willing...
worldboxingnews.net

World ranking spot opens up as WBA give Jake Paul fake title belt

World Boxing Association chiefs welcomed YouTuber Jake Paul to the WBA Convention leading to speculation they are about to rank the wannabe boxer. Despite never fighting a professional, Paul continues to hold status in the sport on the back of wins over fellow YouTubers and washed MMA stars. Heading to...
ng-sportingnews.com

Young jockey Megan Taylor tragically dies after a fall at race meeting in New Zealand

Megan Taylor, a young apprentice jockey, has tragically died after a fall at Ashburton Raceway in New Zealand. The 26-year-old was riding Red Orchid when three other horses were caught up in a collision, although Diego Montes de Oca on Billydude, Samantha Wynne on Show Us Plenty and Tina Comignaghi on O’Dua managed to escape relatively unscathed.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’

Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
worldboxingnews.net

Trainer splits from Anthony Joshua with criticism of effort in the gym

Top trainer Robert Garcia will not be training Anthony Joshua for the Dillian Whyte rematch having severed ties with a parting shot at the heavyweight. Garcia, who has successfully coached multiple world champions, leaves AJ after one fight. Joshua lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in a Middle Eastern rematch, but it was the manner of effort he put in that irked Garcia.

