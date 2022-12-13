Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
Lafayette officials reveal plans to improve Brown and Moore Park
The Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory revealed plans for the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
City of Rayne upcoming planned power outage
The City of Rayne has announced a planned citywide power outage set to take place this Sunday, December 18, 2022.
City of Rayne to have planned power outage Sunday
The City of Rayne will have a planned power outage Sunday morning
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
As Storms Approach South Louisiana, Sandbags Are Available in Lafayette Parish
Much of Acadiana is under a Flash Flood Watch going into Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to consider getting sandbags before the storms arrive in the early morning hours. If you live in Lafayette...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49. According to The Acadiana Advocate, the property being looked at is located at the southwest corner at the intersection of Landry and Wallior streets next to the RaceTrac gas station.
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings surplus property sold to church
The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
Curfew in Place for New Iberia Subdivision Hit by Tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - After two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia, local officials worked to come up with a plan to help those affected by the storms and the resulting damage. New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor have announced restrictions and a curfew...
Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan
Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need
We've got links to donate if you'd like to help, but also a link to get help if you need it following the tornado that damaged Iberia Parish on Wednesday.
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
Storm update: Curfew and restrictions in Iberia Parish
Due to the recent tornados affecting areas within the City of New Iberia, Mayor Freddie DeCourt and Police Chief Todd D’Albor are implementing restrictions for the Southport Subdivision.
Popular Wing Restaurant Coming to Broussard
The City of Broussard is getting a new fan-favorite restaurant… Wing Stop. Wing Stop is one of the fast-growing restaurants around the world right now and is very well known for having the best wings and ranch around. We actually have two other Wing Stop locations, one on Ambassador Caffery and the other one in New Iberia off of Admiral Doyle.
New Iberia Police Department Releases Important Message to Citizens After Tornadoes
We are continuing to follow what is going on in New Iberia after a large tornado hit parts of the city. The New Iberia has released this important message to all citizens in the area. Again, we ask that you avoid the areas hit or impacted and continue to check...
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0