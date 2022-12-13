WWE News: Stock Down Following Latest WSJ Story on Vince McMahon, Johnny Gargano Shares Whiteboard With Ideas on How to Spend The Miz’s Money

Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
ComicBook
Triple H Reportedly "Severely Underwhelmed" by Some Recent WWE Returns
The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering the WWE roster. Since taking over main roster creative responsibilities this past summer, the WWE Chief Content Officer has brought back dozens of previously released WWE superstars to the company, including multiple NXT standouts that never got a true run on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. Former developmental titleholders like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae have ventured back to WWE, while past main roster world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have rejoined the ranks. Within the abundance of comebacks, some have proved to be immediate ratings draws whereas others have quietly faded to the background once more.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him
WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Pushed Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
When Chris Jericho was the ROH World Champion he was taking on all comers by defending his title against former ROH champions. During the September 28 episode of Dynamite, Jericho faced off against Bandido, and it was reported after the show that AEW was interested in signing Bandido. Chris Jericho...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Main Roster Star Asked To Be Sent To NXT
There are many stars who have found success on the main roster after getting called up from NXT, and there are others who have gotten lost in the shuffle. From time to time main roster stars end up back in NXT and Apollo Crews made his return to the brand back in June.
wrestletalk.com
Adam Pearce Rescinds Bobby Lashley Firing From WWE Raw
Adam Pearce has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley accidentally speared WWE official Petey Williams following a pull-apart brawl with Seth Rollins. The following week, Rollins defeated Lashley in a #1 contenders bout for the United States Championship....
411mania.com
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: First Roman Reigns Appearance Since Survivor Series
WWE will present a new live episode of Smackdown tonight, with the first appearance of Roman Reigns since Survivor Series. The lineup includes:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Tegan Nox & Liv Morgan. * Hit Row...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
411mania.com
Top 7 Exits From Wrestling Promotions
Most people that enter the wrestling business aren’t going to spend their entire career working for one promotion. Back in the day, there were territories that wrestlers & managers could bounce around. The choices haven’t been quite as numerous since the 1990s, but every wrestler will have to leave a company at one point or another. How the parting of ways is handled by the company & the wrestler says a lot about everybody involved.
411mania.com
Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon Tops Tales From The Territories in Ratings, Audience
Last night’s Vince McMahon documentary on VICE TV brought in better ratings than most of Tales From The Territories, though it performed below Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon special drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 95,000 viewers. The demo rating tops every episode of Tales From The Territories since the second episode, while the audience was better than every episode of the show since October 25th.
