Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Schweiger Ranch Foundation donates land for inclusive living facilityNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Castle Pines to sell future city hall site for more than $1MMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Related
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
denverite.com
Denver Basic Income Project has handed out $1 million to people in need
The Denver Basic Income Project accomplished a major milestone Thursday: it handed out around $1 million directly to almost 700 people experiencing homelessness Denver. Recipients are free to spend the money however they wish as part of the program. This approach to housing was born from the belief that direct cash payments could be the best way to help people in need.
TSA launches high-tech baggage handling system at Denver International Airport
Just before the busiest travel time of the year, TSA is rolling out an upgraded baggage handling system at Denver International Airport.
Denver aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane
Aviation startup Boom Aerospace, based in the Denver area, finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane.
Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In America
WalletHub got curious about which U.S. cities have a super strong work ethic.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is working to keep runways and taxiways clear on Tuesday while snow falls and temperatures remain below freezing. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 108 flights were canceled at DIA and 341 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included SkyWest, Southwest, CommutAir,...
More than 300 flights delayed at Denver International Airport
DENVER (KRDO) -- More than 300 flights are delayed at Denver International Airport after a winter blast touched down in Colorado, according to FlightAware. At 10:12 a.m., FlightAware reported 301 delays and 105 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport on Tuesday. Click here to get the latest updates on flight delays and cancellations at Denver The post More than 300 flights delayed at Denver International Airport appeared first on KRDO.
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
denverite.com
Hancock declares emergency in response to migrant arrivals, calls for help to shelter more
Mayor Michael Hancock declared an emergency Thursday in the city and county in response to the arrival of migrants from the southern U.S. border. Hundreds of migrants have arrived over the past couple of months. Hancock said their needs are straining the city’s resources to “the verge of reaching a breaking point.”
Denver-area rent has risen higher than national
Rent has been one of the highest-growing pieces, rising nearly twice as much in Denver as the nation at large.
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
denverite.com
Three Denver rec centers are now being used to temporarily house and help arriving migrants
Denver has activated a second emergency shelter at a city recreation center to accommodate migrants arriving from the southern U.S. border. A third recreation center is also being used to provide shelter and reunification assistance for newly arriving migrants. As of Wednesday, 271 people were at the city’s first emergency...
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.
denverite.com
Love ’em or hate them, geese are here to stay though their numbers have dwindled
Geese. They roam Denver parks, defecate where they like may even get a bit aggressive at times. Typical animal behavior, but for some in Denver, the mention of geese provokes a visceral reaction entwined with expletives and dripping in detest. So, it made me wonder, why do folks hate geese?
milehighcre.com
Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years
A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado
Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
Small grocery chain helping Coloradans make ends meet
As groceries skyrocket in pricing during record inflation, one small grocery chain in northern Colorado is helping Coloradans make ends meet during the holiday season. Esh's Grocery Market, located in Dacono and Loveland, offers name-brand groceries at significantly discounted rates to customers of all financial backgrounds. "You can't really find these kinds of stores in Colorado," said Phillip Francis, Store Manager at Esh's in Dacono. Every American has seen inflation impact their daily expenses, with the impact on the middle and lower class oftentimes being most significant when it comes to buying groceries, gasoline and more essentials. While many companies...
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants
The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Comments / 4