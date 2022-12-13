Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
theadvocate.com
Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely
The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
City of Rayne to have planned power outage Sunday
The City of Rayne will have a planned power outage Sunday morning
The City of Rayne has announced a planned citywide power outage set to take place this Sunday, December 18, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: New Iberia tornado flips mobile home with couple inside
New discount store opening on Pinhook Road, ‘Treasure hunt to find sweet deals’
A new bin-style discount store is set to open this week on Pinhook Road in Lafayette.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings surplus property sold to church
The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA
Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'
Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan
Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
Waterworks District 3 issues boil advisory due to interruption in service
Waterworks District 3, (Coteau), has issued a boil water advisory. The advisory is in effect for all customers with Waterworks District 3, until further notice.
Iberia Tornado: If you need help or want to offer help, here's what you need
We've got links to donate if you'd like to help, but also a link to get help if you need it following the tornado that damaged Iberia Parish on Wednesday.
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
theadvocate.com
Developer seeking to build 4-story hotel in area next to Costco
A four-story, 100-room hotel will be built in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center development next to Costco. Hotelier Ricky Patel is in negotiations to buy the 5.12-acre parcel of land between Spring Farm and Meadow Farm Drive for the hotel and will be go before the Lafayette Consolidated Government's city planning commission later this month for plat approval.
kadn.com
Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado
Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through New Iberia Wednesday morning. Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado. Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped...
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
