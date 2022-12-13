ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Dec. 7-13

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000. RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million. PARK: 3302 Moss St., description,...
theadvocate.com

Edwards: Federal aid for New Iberia tornado recovery not likely

The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection. The tornado that touched down...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings surplus property sold to church

The Jennings City Council unanimously approved the sale of surplus property Tuesday to Calvary Baptist Church. “The church is interested in acquiring this parcel,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “It is adjudicated and I think it would be a good thing to put it back in productivity.”. City attorney...
JENNINGS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Seafood Restaurants in Lafayette, LA

Are you in the mood for seafood? Then, you are in the right place. Many restaurants offer seafood, but every place is not the same in terms of quality. If you are new to Lafayette, LA or have not had a good experience when eating out, you are probably wondering where to go that will be worth your time.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia couple escapes mobile home overturned by tornado, felt wind 'trying to pick it up'

Latrella McCoy was lying in her stepchildren’s bedroom when suddenly her world turned upside down Wednesday. McCoy’s mobile home on Bradley Lane in New Iberia was one of several residences in the Southport Subdivision destroyed by a tornado Wednesday. The mobile home was flipped on its side, leaving McCoy battered and trapped under a pile of furniture.
NEW IBERIA, LA
The Current Media

Parish likely can’t afford Guillory’s jail plan

Lafayette may not be able to afford the Guillory administration’s plan to pay for a new 1,000-bed jail through a public-private partnership. Billed as a way to finance construction without raising taxes, the deal may be too expensive for parish government to fund. Guillory won approval from the Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Developer seeking to build 4-story hotel in area next to Costco

A four-story, 100-room hotel will be built in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center development next to Costco. Hotelier Ricky Patel is in negotiations to buy the 5.12-acre parcel of land between Spring Farm and Meadow Farm Drive for the hotel and will be go before the Lafayette Consolidated Government's city planning commission later this month for plat approval.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado

Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through New Iberia Wednesday morning. Car horns going off, metal wrapped in trees, Storm Track15 Meteorologist Michael Crowley shows aftermath of New Iberia Tornado. Storm Track15 Meteorologist, Michael Crowley, shows the aftermath of the tornado that ripped...
NEW IBERIA, LA

