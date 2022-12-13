ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland One Employee Profile

So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 Teacher of the Week: Dr. Barbara Fisher

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to the classroom for Dr. Barbara Fisher wasn't an easy one to travel. It was paved with disappointment, divorce and discrimination; but even with all of those challenges she says there was never a doubt that she should be an educator. Dr. Fisher was...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland County raising pay for public safety employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Firefighters Feeding Families returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wants the community to know, once again Firefighters Feeding Families is conducting a food drive this week to collect non-perishable food items for those in need in the Columbia area. Donations can be dropped off at any Columbia Fire Station location...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia meets ‘compromise’ for Airbnb operators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is one step closer to a compromise on how Short-Term Rentals (STR) are operated downtown. One year after the municipal government proposed a ban on Airbnbs and other STRs, the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with creating an ordinance reached a conclusion on Wednesday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
