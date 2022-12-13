Read full article on original website
Columbia Star
Richland One Employee Profile
So much can happen in students lives in and out of school—they could be dealing with bullying, losing their home, or falling behind in their schoolwork. These issues can cause students to go through a lot of emotions they may not know how to handle. “No student is the...
News19 Teacher of the Week: Dr. Barbara Fisher
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to the classroom for Dr. Barbara Fisher wasn't an easy one to travel. It was paved with disappointment, divorce and discrimination; but even with all of those challenges she says there was never a doubt that she should be an educator. Dr. Fisher was...
WIS-TV
Branchville High School students rally to support classmate with medical expenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students from Branchville High School are coming together to support one of their classmates Sidney Rock Riser, who has been diagnosed with lung disease. Sydney’s friends have held multiple fundraisers to help his family with medical expenses. One of the events was “Hats for Rock,” and...
Richland County raising pay for public safety employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council has approved pay raises for public safety employees. The county says pay for these departments falls behind other counties, making it difficult to fill positions. County Administrator Leonardo Brown’s says the raises will increase the deputies salaries from $40,001 to $45,000. "It’s...
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
abcnews4.com
Superintendent Foster delivers Orangeburg County Schools 'State of the District' address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Shawn D. Foster, superintendent of the Orangeburg County School District, delivered a State of the District address on Monday. It is an honor to stand before individuals I now call friends and family and share updates on the good work that we have accomplished for the students in Orangeburg County School District,” Foster shared. “I am often reminded of how blessed I am to be able to serve the students and their families in Orangeburg and look forward to continuing the good work towards making OCSD one of the best school districts in the state and nation.
Firefighters Feeding Families returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wants the community to know, once again Firefighters Feeding Families is conducting a food drive this week to collect non-perishable food items for those in need in the Columbia area. Donations can be dropped off at any Columbia Fire Station location...
Teacher retention, school facility improvements among highlights in State of the Orangeburg County School District address
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District highlighted several milestones and areas for milestones and areas for improvement in its State of the District Address. Superintendent Dr. Foster says the four areas of focus include facility repairs, financial improvement, recruitment and retention, and technology and instruction. “We...
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
WIS-TV
North Central High School dedication scheduled for 2023, rebuilt after tornado
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The dedication and open house for a newly built high school is set for early 2023. The North Central High School will open to an enrollment of 577 students and 66 staff. A dedication ceremony and open house are scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, at 5 p.m.
WIS-TV
“Stay alert to stay alive”: Parent, school officials react to obscene and racist graffiti on school bathroom wall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two School District leaders are responding after racist and obscene images were drawn on a bathroom wall at Spring Valley High School. The district believes this was painted on Wednesday and the wall has been cleaned since then. A spokesperson for District Two says that...
wearecamdenhs.com
Important Information, Policies & Procedures, Camden vs Lugoff Basketball Game
On Friday, December 16th the Varsity Basketball teams will be hosting their Rivals from across the river, the Lugoff Demons. Listed below are policies & procedures that need to be followed by all fans & spectators when entering the facility:. KCSD schools have a Clear Bag Policy, No Re-Entry, No...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
WMBF
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 17-year-old student is in custody after deputies say they gave another student a marijuana edible. A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says the student was experiencing effects from an edible marijuana cereal...
WIS-TV
Richland County Council approves $800 million investment in ‘Project Golden Eagle’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Project Golden Eagle was given the go-ahead by the Richland County Council Tuesday night. The project will bring 1800 jobs to the Blythewood area with an estimated $800 million investment. The company is being kept anonymous at the request of the state of South Carolina and the business until the deal is finalized.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia meets ‘compromise’ for Airbnb operators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is one step closer to a compromise on how Short-Term Rentals (STR) are operated downtown. One year after the municipal government proposed a ban on Airbnbs and other STRs, the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with creating an ordinance reached a conclusion on Wednesday night.
Fairfield County receives $60k to fight opioid epidemic
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — As cash from a multimillion dollar opioid settlement starts flowing into South Carolina, counties are planning how spend it. The money is part of a nationwide agreement worth $26 billion between Johnson and Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors. It is to be used exclusively for...
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
News19 WLTX
