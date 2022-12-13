Effective: 2022-12-16 06:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds will likely lead to whiteout conditions and make travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you and notify family or friends of your plans. If you get stranded, stay in your vehicle. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening.

BILLINGS COUNTY, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO