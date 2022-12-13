Effective: 2022-12-16 10:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-16 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith; McPherson; Perkins; Thomas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

ARTHUR COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO