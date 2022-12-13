Read full article on original website
Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation
Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t have a clue … what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that,…
WISH-TV
Gov’t report: More than 7 million incorrect diagnoses made in US emergency rooms every year
(CNN) — A new study finds that nearly 6% of the estimated 130 million people who go to US emergency rooms every year are misdiagnosed, which translates to about 1 in 18 patients getting the wrong diagnosis. The report, published Thursday by the US Department of Health and Human...
