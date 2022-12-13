Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi took a photo with 12-year-old Julian Alvarez a decade ago, then linked up for 3 goals in the World Cup semifinal
Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez have led Argentina to the World Cup final. But before they were teammates, Álvarez was a young fan in awe of Messi.
Argentina's World Cup team brought 1,100 pounds of an herbal drink loved by Messi to Qatar
Yerba mate herbal drink could be the secret behind Argentina and Lionel Messi's success at the World Cup as they seem drink it by the gallon.
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
(Video) Superb Fan Footage Captures Lionel Messi's Incredible Assist for Julian Alvarez
Smartphones have changed the way many fans watch top-level soccer matches. Go to any Premier League, Champions League or World Cup game and you will find yourself surrounded by people trying to record various moments of action through their iPhone or Android (other mobile phones are ...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
France 2-0 Morocco: World Cup 2022 semi-final – as it happened
After goals from Théo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani, France will meet Argentina in Sunday’s final
Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final
Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes for his Monza soccer team
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring them a bus full of prostitutes if they managed to beat a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
Watch: Randal Kolo Muani Goal Puts France One Step Closer To World Cup Final
Watch the goal that gave France a 2-0 lead against Morocco and puts them on course for a World Cup final against Argentina.
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final
Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Watch: Julian Alvarez Goal Made By Lionel Messi Magic Gives Argentina 3-0 Lead In World Cup Semi-Final
A brilliant goal from the Manchester City striker has made it Argentina 3-0 Croatia.
Messi, Argentina Return to World Cup Final With 3–0 Win Over Croatia
Lionel Messi recorded a goal and assist while Julián Alvarez scored twice to lead Argentina over Croatia in the World Cup semifinals.
Soccer-Messi's World Cup Dream Alive as Alvarez Helps Argentina Cruise Past Croatia Into Final
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) -Lionel Messi earned a last shot at World Cup glory after his penalty and a double from Julian Alvarez helped Argentina sweep past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday and into the final where they will face either holders France or Morocco. While all eyes were on Argentina captain...
Soccer-Real Madrid agree deal to sign Brazilian 16-year-old prodigy Endrick
MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy.
World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...
