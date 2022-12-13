ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez lauds his former teammate Lionel Messi for 'never getting tired of showing you are the best in the world' after his sensational performance in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the World Cup semi final

Luis Suarez has heaped praise on his former teammate Lionel Messi after a stunning performance against Croatia in the World Cup semi final, calling him 'incredible.'. Messi gave Argentina the lead with a first half penalty on Tuesday night, but truly stole the show with a spectacular run that saw him burst into the box past a dumbfounded Josko Gvardiol and set up Julian Alvarez for his side's third.
HOLAUSA

Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it

With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
NBC Sports

2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Qatar 2022 on the brink of becoming Lionel Messi's World Cup'

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Lionel Messi's last dance will continue until the music stops in Qatar on Sunday as he...

