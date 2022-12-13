Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Dec. 16-18
It's the middle of December and we bet you are tired of working, shopping, or all things stressful. We are sure you're ready to forget about adulting and are ready to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend huh?. Well, that's where we come in! We...
Louisiana restaurant destroyed by hurricane reopens and inspires community
Reta Durgan’s restaurant in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was destroyed by a Category 4 Hurricane in 2020 but she decided to open a new drive-thru in her childhood home earlier this year. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson visited Mama Reta and shares her story of resilience.Dec. 16, 2022.
Who Has The Best Breakfast In Lake Charles, Louisiana?
I don't know about you, but I can eat breakfast or brunch day and night. I love breakfast food! If I have something for breakfast, I can go all day until it's time to eat dinner. If I miss breakfast, my whole day seems out of wack. I think I'm the only one.
Michael Boyer’s Family & Friends 3rd Annual Toy Drive In Lake Charles
Do you or someone you know need help this holiday season? If you don't need help and would like to donate to this great cause and help Southwest Louisiana families in need then that is what this program is all about!. Here is your chance to make a difference in...
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
Looking For A Full-Time Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Lake Charles American Press
Unexpected treasures: Flea markets and antique stores offer unique finds for holiday gifting
When shopping locally for the holidays, don’t forget about flea markets and antique stores. Find the perfect item to add to someone’s collection. Help someone start a collection. Buy Christmas decor for less. Add a well-made antique to any room of any style for the perfect finish. Get...
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
Texas Country’s Casey Donahew Coming Back To Lake Charles
One of the most successful Texas Country artists in history, Casey Donahew, is coming back to Lake Charles for a big show. Casey Donahew will make a stop in Southwest Louisiana in March of 2023. Casey Donahew who is from Burleson Texas started his country music career back in 2002...
KPLC TV
AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
Several Blockbuster Films Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
SW Louisiana Baker In Quarterfinals Of Global Baking Competition
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
KPLC TV
‘She was always happy’: Family of Draya Guillory remember her as investigation continues
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A little girl lost her life to gun violence. Another arrest was made this week in connection to the tragic accident, but one daunting question remains: why did this happen?. “Draya was a beautiful smart girl,” her aunt, Kaitlyn Oceguera said. “She was always happy....
Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana
Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House
Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
What Caused The AT&T Service Outages In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you are an AT&T customer or work for a company that uses AT&T services, everything stopped. Even non-AT&T customers were affected. There was no internet. Cell phone users couldn't call, text or email. It was kinda eerie. Around the time of the outage, my co-worker asked me around 9...
KPLC TV
Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
