Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Calcasieu Community Care Center nursing, rehab home reopens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After more than two years, the Calcasieu Community Care Center has finally been rebuilt. The nursing and rehabilitation center celebrated its reopening Tuesday on Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles. “These residents have lived their entire life serving us and providing their families with everything...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

AT&T outage causes major issues for Lake Charles animal hospital

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An AT&T outage in SWLA Thursday caused frustration and left people and businesses scrambling. At Gill Bright Animal Hospital, all the phones were down and only one computer was working at the receptionist’s desk, which made life difficult for employees and clients. “It’s really...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Country’s Lee Brice Coming To Kinder, Louisiana

Another great concert is headed to Southwest Louisiana as it has been announced that country music singer Lee Brice is coming to Kinder, Louisiana. Coushatta Casino Resort has announced that the country music rocker will be making a stop in January of 2023. Get ready for a big night of country music from an artist and songs you know and love.
KINDER, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Couple Reaction To Winning 2022 St. Jude Dream House

Carl Krielow and his wife are the proud winners of the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in Lake Charles. Krielow told KPLC he was and still is in disbelief that they won the amazing new home. The Dream Home is a dream come true for the couple from Roanoke, LA. The Krielows didn't make out too bad. They had bought Dream Home raffle tickets in the past but splurged this year and purchased two $100 tickets.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Roof of Westlake home lands in neighbors yard after severe storm

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homeowners throughout Louisiana are assessing the damage after storms left their homes in rough condition. Severe storms are something Louisiana natives know all too well. “I didn’t know if it was a tornado or the wind, it happened so fast,” homeowner Jeanie Blanchard said.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 13, 2022. Jeryl Jerome Johnson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegally carrying weapons during a crime; in a park after hours; open alcoholic beverage containers. Vic Terrell Kingrey, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Reagan...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

