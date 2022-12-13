Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
cbs2iowa.com
International Paper Awards grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa
The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa to support foster care youth with programs/events to give them a normal childhood experience. International Paper says this is one example of the commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals for December 15th in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Light snow fell across eastern Iowa on Thursday, creating slick streets and causing headaches for the evening commute. Iowa State Patrol responded to 72 crashes prior to 6 pm. Cedar Rapids Police responded to 35 last night. Most of the area saw...
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
iowapublicradio.org
400,000 turkeys killed because of bird flu this month in Iowa’s largest turkey processing region
Bird flu has hit several commercial turkey flocks in northwest Iowa this month, leading to the destruction of more than 400,000 turkeys to control the spread of the virus in an area of the state where there is a major turkey processing plant. State and federal agriculture departments confirmed cases...
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
During a Dec. 12 visit to this Burger King, at 2222 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Des Moines, inspectors found rodent droppings throughout restaurant and hamburger buns that “were visibly eaten” by some form of pest or rodent. (Photo via Google Earth) State, city and county food...
cbs2iowa.com
Secretary Naig encourages Ag Census participation
DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 15, 2022) – Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023. The Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the...
cbs2iowa.com
Local truckers say driving shortage narrative is false
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed off on a $6 million grant that would offer funding for new CDL drivers in order to get the trucking industry back on track. The hope is to combat a national shortage of truck drivers. For several years, national groups and politicians have claimed...
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Daily Iowan
Iowa taxpayers could be responsible for shortfalls of UI $1.2 billion utilities deal
Following an investigation of the University of Iowa public/private partnership, a deal finalized in March 2020, State Auditor Rob Sand recommended Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature closely consider the cost-benefit of the agreement before entering another deal in the future. In the report released by the Iowa Office...
cbs2iowa.com
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal
This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
bleedingheartland.com
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy
During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
beeherald.com
Part II: The Burns gang’s ring-leaders and their eventual demise
EDITOR’S NOTE: This marks the second part of a series on the notorious Burns gang, a crime syndicate who used the old coal town of Angus as their headquarters in the early 1900s. The group often robbed trains, stores and occasionally committed murder. Perseverance was perhaps one of the...
cbs2iowa.com
Slick streets Thursday as snow falls across eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Winter is settling back in with cold and snow in eastern Iowa. Snow will continue to fall on and off this morning with more widespread snow this afternoon. Snow will accumulate initially in grassy/elevated areas, but with more persistent snow this afternoon...
KCRG.com
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to over 100 crashes as snow fell on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa State Patrol says they responded to over 100 crashes as snow fell across the state on Thursday. From 5 am on December 15th to 6 am on December 16th they covered 105 crashes. That included 94 with damage, 10 with injuries,...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Fishing Report From the Iowa DNR
Northwest Iowa — Here is the regular weekly fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The lake is almost entirely iced over with around 4.5 inches in most areas. Use caution when going out; watch for holes that have iced over more recently on the south bay The water level is 10 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
