North Liberty, IA

International Paper Awards grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $3,500 grant to Families Helping Families of Iowa to support foster care youth with programs/events to give them a normal childhood experience. International Paper says this is one example of the commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and...
Snowfall totals for December 15th in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Light snow fell across eastern Iowa on Thursday, creating slick streets and causing headaches for the evening commute. Iowa State Patrol responded to 72 crashes prior to 6 pm. Cedar Rapids Police responded to 35 last night. Most of the area saw...
Secretary Naig encourages Ag Census participation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 15, 2022) – Thursday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged Iowa farmers and producers to participate in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is underway across the nation through Feb. 6, 2023. The Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years by the...
Local truckers say driving shortage narrative is false

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed off on a $6 million grant that would offer funding for new CDL drivers in order to get the trucking industry back on track. The hope is to combat a national shortage of truck drivers. For several years, national groups and politicians have claimed...
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa

During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is $78K behind its goal

This year's Salvation Army Christmas Campaign could definitely use more of your change in the red kettles in 2022. Currently the Salvation Army reports it is $78,000 behind on fundraising efforts compared to the same time last year. You can help by donating to the Salvation Army's Virtual Red Kettle...
Unlike Whitver, Miller-Meeks put herself in legal jeopardy

During the first election cycle after redistricting, it's typical for many Iowa politicians to move, seeking more favorable territory or to avoid a match-up against another incumbent. What set this year apart from a normal campaign under a new map: major controversies related to those address changes. Iowa Senate Majority...
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high

AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
Part II: The Burns gang’s ring-leaders and their eventual demise

EDITOR’S NOTE: This marks the second part of a series on the notorious Burns gang, a crime syndicate who used the old coal town of Angus as their headquarters in the early 1900s. The group often robbed trains, stores and occasionally committed murder. Perseverance was perhaps one of the...
Slick streets Thursday as snow falls across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Winter is settling back in with cold and snow in eastern Iowa. Snow will continue to fall on and off this morning with more widespread snow this afternoon. Snow will accumulate initially in grassy/elevated areas, but with more persistent snow this afternoon...
Weekly Fishing Report From the Iowa DNR

Northwest Iowa — Here is the regular weekly fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The lake is almost entirely iced over with around 4.5 inches in most areas. Use caution when going out; watch for holes that have iced over more recently on the south bay The water level is 10 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
