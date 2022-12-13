Read full article on original website
Tonya Mae Stevens
Tonya Mae Stevens age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her celebration of life service will be held at First Church of Jesus Christ at 1100 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 on January 22, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Tonya was born July 8, 1982, in Coalmont, TN. She was a native of Franklin County. Tonya is a graduate of Motlow State Community College where she earned her associates of teaching degree. Tonya was a current student of MTSU where she was working toward finishing her Bachelor of Teaching degree. Tonya enjoyed helping others, traveling, and had a passion for children. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce Howard Stevens Sr. and Vickie Gaynelle Stevens, her sister, Selena Stevens and her brother, Bruce Howard Stevens Jr. Tonya is also preceded in death by her significant other Patrick Gallaher. She is survived by sisters Tina (Jumah) Alsalihy, Henrieeta (Jorge) Stevens, and Sheena (Johnny) Dawson; uncle, Ricky (Regina) Bradford and aunt, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Caudill; nephews, Haider, Amir, Layth, Cameron, and Nicolas; and niece, Gracie, bestfriend, Jessica (Jose) Hernandez, and special friends, April Ella, and Anita Lovin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local shelter or food pantry.
Jo Elkins Busby
Jo Elkins Busby, age 95 of Pulaski, TN passed from this life December 9, 2022, at her residence. Ms. Busby was born in Manchester, TN to her late parents Jesse Horace Elkins and Honorine Charles Elkins. She was a loving homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She not only loved people but loved being around people and was a very generous and giving lady. She was also a member of the Second Street Church of Christ in Pulaski, TN.
Linda M. Wilhoite
Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.
Brian Elton Mears
Brian Elton Mears of Hillsboro passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 58. Memorial Services are scheduled for Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Raiders wrestlers drop two matches on the road
Coffee County Central wrestling dropped two matches on the road Tuesday night, falling to Cookeville and Stone Memorial in team action. Full results are below. The Raiders and Lady Raider wrestlers will have their first home wrestling meet of the season Thursday, Dec. 15. That will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Coffee Middle School.
Smith County Grand Jury Returns Indictments from December 2022 Session
The Smith County Grand Jury met for its December 2022 session on December 5, 2022. You can see them below:. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. 1 Count of Using Hand Held Personal Device While Driving. 1 Count Driving with Possession of Methamphetamine. 1 Count Possession of Sch. Ⅱ...
Looking back at the great concerts Murphy Center hosted over the last 50 years
On December 11, 2022, the iconic Murphy Center arena on Middle Tennessee State University's campus turned 50 years old.
Warren County Silver Alert for Ms. Maxie Wanamaker
Warren County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert and asks the public’s help in locating Maxie Wanamaker. Ms. Maxie Wanamaker, age 85, currently residing at 1447 Dry Shave Road, in the Irving College Community has been reported as missing. Ms. Wanamaker was last seen on Sunday, December...
Manchester Downtown stroll this Friday night, Dec. 16
The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, Harvest Local Foods and The Mercantile/Sweet Simplicity brings you the Downtown Manchester Christmas Stroll. Discover the perfect gift at one of our boutiques, grab a bite at a local restaurant or food truck and enjoy the entertainment — including carriage rides, strolling Christmas characters, carolers, photos with Santa, Christmas movie viewing party, and new this year, live storefront window displays.
Westwood girls roll, boys fall on Thursday conference play
The Westwood Lady Rockets rolled to a conference win Thursday night, thrashing visiting Eagleville 44-25 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium. Jules Ferrell got hot behind the 3-point arc, burying five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points in the win. Reece Finch added 11 and Bella VanZandbergen 4 for the Lady Rockets.
Manchester Police Department welcomes two new officers
Manchester Police Department has announced the welcome of two new officers to the staff. Officer Jameson Wells joins the patrol division while Officer / SRO Jason Fowler is the new School Resource Officer for College Street Elementary. Both of these officers are former Manchester Police Department employees who returned home.
Lady Rockets blast Champions; Rockets sputter on the road
Westwood’s Lady Rockets picked up a road conference win over Cascade Tuesday night – moving the Lady Rockets to 14-1 on the season and keeping them perfect in DRVC competition. Eighth-grade guard Jules Ferrell dropped 23 points to lead Westwood to a 53-28 win over Cascade in Wartrace.
Christmas Magic in Lynchburg
The weather early Saturday morning started with a dreary rain, but by the time the Christmas in Lynchburg festivities were set to kick off, the sky cleared, the clouds thinned, setting up a great day for celebrating the season and shopping on the Lynchburg square. Families ate Breakfast with Santa at the Mason Lodge in the morning, with proceeds supporting the Class of 2023 Project Graduation. Vendors set up around the courthouse and the IBIS building opened their doors for the Trees of Christmas display. The local FCE ladies sold cookies, C&R Buggy Tours offered free horse and buggy rides, and the Lynchburg Post Office supplied a commemorative Christmas in Lynchburg postmark available only that day. Winners were announced in the storefront decoration contest, with Bar-B-Q Caboose’s Charlie Brown-themed trimmings bringing home 1st place. The Gingerbread House Contest’s top prize went to the submission named ‘Christmas in Paris’, a gingerbread Eiffel Tower created by Kryzxenna Haislip and Tami Sterchak. Meredith Burton took the square’s stage to perform ‘O Holy Night’ and a reading of The Crippled Lamb, a unique Christmas children's book about being different, fitting in, and trusting God’s plan.
Grinder's Switch Winery opens new location in Columbia
Maury Alliance recently joined Grinder’s Switch Winery for a ribbon cutting to celebrate their newest location at North Garden Street in Columbia. The winery, which opened Nov. 18, is based out of Centerville and also has a location in Nashville. Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife Joey and Gail Chessor, the family-owned business is now run by their son and daughter.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022
These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
Hillsboro Annual Country Christmas Parade this Friday
The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is pleased to host the annual Country Christmas Parade in Hillsboro. The parade will feature tractors, ATV’s, and UTV’s decorated with Christmas cheer. The parade begins at 7:00 pm Friday, December 16th. The parade will route along Hillsboro Highway starting at the park and...
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
