Osceola County, FL

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez, Osceola County Animal Services to host “All I Want for the Holidays is a Home” Pet Adoption Event

positivelyosceola.com
 3 days ago
positivelyosceola.com

St. Cloud Police Arrest Two Men in Connection with Taco Bell Shooting

Two men have been arrested and are in the Osceola County Jail in connection with a shooting that took place at a St. Cloud Taco Bell shortly after midnight on Wednesday. St. Cloud Police Department detectives have arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Monroig and 26-year-old Michael Angelo Romero and charged them with aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon, at the Taco Bell located at the corner of US192 and Narcoossee Road in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
foxsports640.com

Bodies uncovered in St. Lucie County

(ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Florida)– St. Lucie County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crime scene after “very decomposed” human remains were found Wednesday afternoon. Deputies reported they responded to a 911…
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Kissimmee to launch free car service in 2023

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The City of Kissimmee will be launching a free car service in January called FreeBee. It will take locals and visitors just about anywhere they'd like to go within city limits. Those in need of a ride will be able to request a free one on...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot in Taco Bell parking lot in St. Cloud, police say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A man is expected to be OK after he was hurt in a shooting outside a Taco Bell in St. Cloud early Wednesday, according to police. The St. Cloud Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant located on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Hickory Tree Road.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
WDBO

VIDEO: ‘It’s raining monkeys!’ - Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees at state park

A pack of more than 20 monkeys was spotted hopping from one tree to the next and then cannonballing into the river below them in Florida state park. A video of energetic monkeys leaping from nearby trees into the Silver River was recorded by a kayaker who said the whole thing was because of a “turf war” between two bands of monkeys that were fighting over prime riverside territory.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
FLORIDA STATE

