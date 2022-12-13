ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta named team MVPs for Hawkeyes

By Blake Hornstein
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkrcC_0jh9CnS800

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — The Iowa football program announced the team’s two most valuable players, in seniors Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta. For Campbell, this is the second consecutive year he has won this award. Campbell won Big Ten defensive player of the year, and LaPorta won Big Ten tight end of the year.

Campbell, Iowa’s star linebacker, has already racked up plenty of awards. He’s received the William V. Campbell trophy, Butkus award, as well as making 1st team all Big Ten. His 118 tackles were the 2nd most in the conference.

Sam LaPorta led Iowa in many major receiving categories this season despite playing tight end. In 11 games LaPorta caught 53 passes for 601 yards and a touchdown. He was also a finalist for the Mackey award.

Northwestern football takes the podium for NAIA National Championship Game press conference

In addition, Campbell and LaPorta join CB Riley Moss, P Tory Taylor, and S Kaevon Merriweather as permanent team captains.

Here is the full list of team awards:

Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement:              Matt Fagan

Iron Hawk Award:                                                               Jack Campbell

Roy Carver Most Valuable Players:                               Sam LaPorta, offense

Jack Campbell, defense

Permanent Team Captains:                                             Sam LaPorta, offense

Jack Campbell, defense

Kaevon Merriweather, defense

Riley Moss, defense

Tory Taylor, special teams

Hayden Fry Award:                                                             Sam LaPorta, offense

Seth Benson, defense

Jack Campbell, defense

Noah Shannon, defense

Luke Elkin, special teams

Jay Higgins, special teams

Reggie Roby Special Teams Award:                              Tory Taylor (specialist)

Cooper DeJean (overall)

Team Leader Award:                                                          Taylor Fox, offense

Deavin Hilson, offense

Griffin Liddle, offense

Max White, offense

Koen Entringer, defense

Luke Gaffney, defense

Thomas Hartlieb, defense

Kael Kolarik, special teams

Reese Osgood, special teams

Josef Smith, special teams

Kelby Telander, special teams

Brett Greenwood Award:                                                Joe Evans

Monte Pottebaum

Former Player:                                                                      Brett Greenwood (2007-10)

Comeback Player of the Year:                                         Diante Vines

Coaches Appreciation Award:                                        Luke Lachey, offense

Mason Richman, offense

Leshon Williams, offense

Deontae Craig, defense

Ethan Hurkett, defense

Kaevon Merriweather, defense

Quinn Schulte, defense

Louie Stec, defense

Deontae Craig, special teams

Louie Stec, special teams

Turner Pallisard, special teams

Monte Pottebaum, special teams

Lukas Van Ness, special teams

Team Hustle Award:                                                           Spencer Petras, offense

Monte Pottebaum, offense

Nico Ragaini, offense

Cooper DeJean, defense

Logan Lee, defense

Riley Moss, defense

Lukas Van Ness, defense

John Waggoner, defense

Seth Benson, special teams

Jack Campbell, special teams

Riley Moss, special teams

Xavier Nwankpa, special teams

Next Man In Award:                                                           Brody Brecht, offense

Kaleb Johnson, offense

Logan Jones, offense

Alec Wick, offense

Sebastian Castro, defense

Jay Higgins, defense

Logan Klemp, defense

Kaleb Johnson, special teams

Drew Stevens, special teams

Player Appreciation Award:                                            Brad Heinrichs

Bump Elliott Award:                                                           Greg Morris

Kevin Foor

Kelly Koch

Distinguished Service Award:                                         Barbara Burke

For more Hawkeyes coverage, follow @HawkeyeHQ on Twitter and Facebook .

Iowa MVPs Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
