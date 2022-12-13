Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Linda M. Wilhoite
Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
thunder1320.com
Tonya Mae Stevens
Tonya Mae Stevens age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her celebration of life service will be held at First Church of Jesus Christ at 1100 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 on January 22, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Tonya was born July 8, 1982, in Coalmont, TN. She was a native of Franklin County. Tonya is a graduate of Motlow State Community College where she earned her associates of teaching degree. Tonya was a current student of MTSU where she was working toward finishing her Bachelor of Teaching degree. Tonya enjoyed helping others, traveling, and had a passion for children. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce Howard Stevens Sr. and Vickie Gaynelle Stevens, her sister, Selena Stevens and her brother, Bruce Howard Stevens Jr. Tonya is also preceded in death by her significant other Patrick Gallaher. She is survived by sisters Tina (Jumah) Alsalihy, Henrieeta (Jorge) Stevens, and Sheena (Johnny) Dawson; uncle, Ricky (Regina) Bradford and aunt, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Caudill; nephews, Haider, Amir, Layth, Cameron, and Nicolas; and niece, Gracie, bestfriend, Jessica (Jose) Hernandez, and special friends, April Ella, and Anita Lovin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local shelter or food pantry.
thunder1320.com
Brian Elton Mears
Brian Elton Mears of Hillsboro passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 58. Memorial Services are scheduled for Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service time.
WKRN
Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction site
In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. Excavator stolen from Cumberland County construction …. In Cumberland County, the sheriff's office is asking the public for help locating a stolen excavator. House fire under investigation in Columbia. The search is underway for...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Missing Person: Tanya Dawn Taylor Out of Murfreesboro
Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. She may have been off her medication for about a year now. She is known to frequent McDonald’s and Walmart stores as well as Waffle Houses.
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
wgnsradio.com
Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area
A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
Tennessee Man Accused of Handcuffing Girlfriend and Stabbing Her Dozens of Times Before Stuffing Body in Suitcase Held on Hefty Bond
A Tennessee man alleged to have killed his girlfriend just before Thanksgiving this year was saw his bond set the tune of $5 million – a staggering number in the eyes of an attorney in the Volunteer State. Jason Chen, 22, stands accused of criminal homicide over the death...
thunder1320.com
James Milton Geckles
James Milton Geckles, passed this life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 61. No services are scheduled. Mr. Geckles was a resident of the Extended Family Care Center in Manchester. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is...
thunder1320.com
Warren County Silver Alert for Ms. Maxie Wanamaker
Warren County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert and asks the public’s help in locating Maxie Wanamaker. Ms. Maxie Wanamaker, age 85, currently residing at 1447 Dry Shave Road, in the Irving College Community has been reported as missing. Ms. Wanamaker was last seen on Sunday, December...
thunder1320.com
Raiders wrestlers drop two matches on the road
Coffee County Central wrestling dropped two matches on the road Tuesday night, falling to Cookeville and Stone Memorial in team action. Full results are below. The Raiders and Lady Raider wrestlers will have their first home wrestling meet of the season Thursday, Dec. 15. That will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Coffee Middle School.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Tennessee homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
thunder1320.com
Hillsboro Annual Country Christmas Parade this Friday
The Hillsboro Homecoming Association is pleased to host the annual Country Christmas Parade in Hillsboro. The parade will feature tractors, ATV’s, and UTV’s decorated with Christmas cheer. The parade begins at 7:00 pm Friday, December 16th. The parade will route along Hillsboro Highway starting at the park and...
WBBJ
Kerry Mallard dies in custody, TDOC confirms
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man sentenced to prison earlier this year has died, officials confirm. According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, Kerry Mallard died on Wednesday, December 7 while in custody at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Back in February 2022, Mallard was sentenced to...
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
WSMV
TBI agent’s vehicle, equipment stolen in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for the person who stole a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation vehicle from outside a Murfreesboro home. TBI reports an agent’s bureau-issued vehicle, a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, was stolen from his home in Murfreesboro between 8:45 p.m. Sunday...
