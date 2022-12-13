Read full article on original website
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
mykdkd.com
Clinton Tourism Committee Purchases Ad in RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Touring & Travel Magazine
The Clinton Chamber of Commerce could use your help! The Clinton Tourism Committee has purchased a full-page ad in RoadRUNNER Motorcycle Touring & Travel magazine and their online editions. RoadRUNNER is America’s only print magazine dedicated to motorcycle travel. It has been called the National Geographic of motorcycle magazines.
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
kttn.com
Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new jobs
Prysmian Group, a leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new high-paying jobs. The company will add approximately 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production capacity.
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
KMBC.com
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
kjluradio.com
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
KYTV
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of each of the escaped federal fugitives Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez. This reward is in addition to the $5,000 offered by the U.S. Marshals.
KRMS Radio
Two Boaters Escape After John Boat Swamps On Truman Lake
A swamping early Sunday evening on Truman Lake in Henry County could’ve been a lot worse for two people who escaped with minor injuries. The highway patrol says it happened along the Grand River Arm at the G-46 mile marker when the 12-foot john boat was in motion and started taking on water over the bow before, eventually, becoming fully submerged.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
fox29.com
B-2 'stealth' bomber damaged after emergency landing at Missouri base
WHITEMAN AFB, Mo. - One of the U.S. Air Force’s few stealth bombers caught fire after an emergency landing at its home base in Missouri over the weekend, the military announced Monday. According to a brief statement by the 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at Whiteman Air Force...
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident
A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)
Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest
On Monday at 6:42 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 1700 block of South Quincy for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said he was assaulted by a person living at the residence. The suspect returned to the residence and assaulted officers while resisting arrest. The...
KMZU
Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts
HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
