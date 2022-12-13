ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

KOLR10 News

Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
BOLIVAR, MO
kttn.com

Prysmian Group to expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new jobs

Prysmian Group, a leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industries, has announced it will expand in Sedalia, investing more than $45 million and creating 60 new high-paying jobs. The company will add approximately 115,000 square feet of space to its existing manufacturing facility and install new production lines, machinery, and equipment to increase production capacity.
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
kjluradio.com

Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison

A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
VERSAILLES, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Boaters Escape After John Boat Swamps On Truman Lake

A swamping early Sunday evening on Truman Lake in Henry County could’ve been a lot worse for two people who escaped with minor injuries. The highway patrol says it happened along the Grand River Arm at the G-46 mile marker when the 12-foot john boat was in motion and started taking on water over the bow before, eventually, becoming fully submerged.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Joshua E. McManus of Green Ridge at 4:32 p.m. Monday in Pettis County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated with a person under 17 in the car, driving while suspended or revoked, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt. McManus was taken to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Woman Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac, driven by 90-year-old Roy W. Burnfin of Warsaw, was on US 65 at Route BB, when the driver failed to yield to a northbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 82-year-old Emma E. Collister of Warsaw around 9:15 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ODESSA MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

An Odessa man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 50-year-old Roland Stillwell traveled off the right side of the roadway. Stillwell struck several trees, struck a culvert and his vehicle overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Knob Noster Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

A Knob Noster woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by 58-year-old Julie M. Kern of Knob Noster, was on Highway Y, east of Highway D (just southeast of WAFB) around 1 p.m. when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, rotated off the highway and into a ditch.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/14)

Charles G IV Parker of Clinton, MO was summoned/cited on 12/10/2022 for stealing/shoplifting. Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing.
CLINTON, MO
KMZU

Suspect in Harrisonville unlocked-vehicle thefts

HARRISONVILLE, MO - Harrisonville police say a suspect has been developed as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of thefts this week from unlocked vehicles. Police say some of the items have been recovered. Residents are urged to lock car doors when the vehicle is unattended, and remove any items left inside the car from plain view.
HARRISONVILLE, MO

