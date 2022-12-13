BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci scored a go-ahead, power-play goal and the Boston Bruins remained unbeaten in regulation at home with a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. David Pastrnak also had a power-play goal, Taylor Hall scored on a delayed penalty and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman, wearing new dark-tan pads, made a season-high 30 saves for Boston. The NHL-best Bruins honored captain Patrice Bergeron for reaching 1,000 career points last month during an on-ice pregame ceremony. “Never mind the Hall of Fame player he is, he’s a Hall of Fame person and leader,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “So much so that after the first I was not happy with the team. I was not very happy in between periods when I addressed the team. The second period had no impact.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO