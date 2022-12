Live jazz was part of Toledo seven nights a week when jazz players and fans flocked to Rusty’s Jazz Cafe in South Toledo or met at Murphy’s Place downtown. While both of those iconic jazz clubs are now closed, Toledo’s rich jazz legacy is honored with an exhibition showcasing Toledo’s jazz players and venues, “Glass City Jazz: A Global Legacy.” A permanent installation inside the newly renovated Glass City Center downtown, the exhibit was created by artists Yusuf Lateef and Pete Goldlust. The pair responded to a Call for Artists through the Toledo Arts Commission, using examples of Lateef’s work in jazz imagery and murals as well as Goldlust’s extensive experience in public art installation to complete their application. Based on the submission, their ideas were chosen by the Commission.

