Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
5 displaced after kitchen fire on Syracuse’s North Side, firefighters say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five people were displaced Tuesday after a fire broke out in a North Side home’s kitchen in Syracuse, firefighters said. Firefighters were called around 2:39 p.m. to the two-family house in the 400 block of 2nd North Street. Black smoke was coming from a second floor window, said Lt. John Suits, a spokesman for the Syracuse Fire Department.
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage
CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
Snow Emergency declared in Utica starting 10pm
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The City of Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a ‘Snow Emergency’ in Utica starting on Thursday, December 15th. Due to the anticipated forecast of snow tonight, the City of Utica is being proactive and declaring a Snow Emergency that will go into effect tonight, DECEMBER 15, 2022, AT 10:00 p.m.
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
3 hospitalized in Syracuse after head-on crash in Central NY, troopers say
Brutus, N.Y. — Three people were hospitalized Sunday after two vehicles crashed head-on in Brutus, Cayuga County, troopers said. Logan Rodgers, 20, of Weedsport, was driving west on Route 31 near West Brutus Street when he crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit another vehicle, according to a state police news release.
Cayuga County Travel Advisory: Motorists use caution
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County’s Sheriff’s Office has released a travel advisory this afternoon for December 15. Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck has issued a travel advisory in Cayuga County following the incoming snowstorm. Travel Advisory Due to freezing rain and snow, motorists should expect slippery road conditions throughout Cayuga County. Snowfall […]
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
FRANKFORT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School. Around 7:59 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the Utica...
Utica Police investigating Oneida Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Oneida Street on December 14th that sent a man to the hospital for emergency surgery. Around 9:45 pm on Wednesday, members of the Utica Police and Fire Departments arrived at the 1300 block of...
One Dead in Overnight Shooting in Utica
Update: Utica Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Tirus Freeman of Utica. An overnight shooting in Utica has left one person dead. Utica Police say they were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive just after 12:30 on Thursday morning regarding a gunshot victim. Police say officers en route to the scene learned the victim was being transported to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening. New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
‘GoFundMe’ created for woman killed in New Hartford attack
SAUQUOIT, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Funeral information has been released and a ‘gofundme’ page has been created for 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquoit, the woman who was brutally attacked and then later died from the injuries she received in an incident that occurred in New Hartford in November.
I-690 backed up in Syracuse after car crash, dispatchers say
Update: 6 p.m.: The center and right lanes have reopened, according to the Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Traffic is backed up on Interstate 690 East in Syracuse after a car crashed on the highway, 911 dispatchers said. The center and right lanes are closed just past the...
Man’s Body Located After His ATV Found Rolled Over Into Stream
Ingersoll’s ATV (all terrain vehicle) was found rolled over in Little Woodhull Creek in the town of Forestport, Oneida County, but could not be located. New York State Police led the search efforts with an underwater recovery team and drone operators. DEC Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Rangers Murphy and Piersma responded with ECOs Noyes and Tabor and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.Family friends and volunteers also responded to aid in locating Ingersoll.
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Millions of gallons of sewage have been dumped into the Black River. It wasn’t a leak, an accident, or an emergency. It’s standard operating procedure because of a combination of wet weather and old infrastructure. “A lot of our system is older systems....
Rome man arrested for allegedly setting wreath on fire inside church
ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome, was arrested on Dec. 11 after allegedly intentionally setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church on North George Street. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church around 2:15 p.m. to find...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
