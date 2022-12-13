Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.

10 DAYS AGO