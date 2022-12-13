ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
GEORGIA STATE
titantimes.org

Christmas at the Greenbrier: A Hallmark Movie based in WV

Christmas at the Greenbrier, a Hallmark movie, came out November 24th, 2022. This movie is based at a local resort located in White Sulfur Springs, WV. The Greenbrier is a luxury resort in West Virginia. It’s known for its infamous interior design by Dorothy Draper and its 710 guest rooms on the property. Hallmark is a TV channel and publisher, known for its cheesy Christmas movies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as WVSOM Founders Day

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In its inaugural Founders Day celebration, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) paid tribute to the individuals who, 50 years ago, decided to create an institution that would educate physicians to serve the medical needs of residents of West Virginia, Appalachia and beyond.
LEWISBURG, WV

