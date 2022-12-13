Read full article on original website
Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer
Gov. Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it's the West Virginia dream.
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in West Virginia?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
West Virginia sees successful buck firearms season
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Chief Paul Johansen is crediting favorable mast conditions and weather for the increase.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The study says the five states having […]
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, WV native visits 59News ahead of local concert dates
GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A few very special and talented guests stopped by 59News on Wednesday, December 14 to give a preview of their holiday show. America’s Got Talent season six winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. joined 59News at noon to promote his “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. Landau was joined […]
titantimes.org
Christmas at the Greenbrier: A Hallmark Movie based in WV
Christmas at the Greenbrier, a Hallmark movie, came out November 24th, 2022. This movie is based at a local resort located in White Sulfur Springs, WV. The Greenbrier is a luxury resort in West Virginia. It’s known for its infamous interior design by Dorothy Draper and its 710 guest rooms on the property. Hallmark is a TV channel and publisher, known for its cheesy Christmas movies.
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
West Virginia to be first in the nation to digitize vehicle titles
Starting in 2023, certain DMV services will be a lot easier in West Virginia.
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
National Defense Bill nears passage; includes benefits to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The National Defense Bill is on the verge of passing, and it has some beneficial items for our region. In total, the defense spending comes to $858 billion and there are items in the bill of local interest. Money is being set aside for flooding prevention projects through the Army Corps […]
Justice proclaims Dec. 12 as WVSOM Founders Day
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In its inaugural Founders Day celebration, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) paid tribute to the individuals who, 50 years ago, decided to create an institution that would educate physicians to serve the medical needs of residents of West Virginia, Appalachia and beyond.
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia to become first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that in the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital...
WSAZ
West Virginia Aging and Disability Resource Center offers help to those struggling
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One agency in our region is lending a helping hand to seniors and those with disabilities. Brenda Landers, Executive Director of the West Virginia State University Metro Agency on Aging, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about some of the services offered at the W.Va. Aging and Disability Resource Center.
Why does WV have a giant teapot?
West Virginia has its fair share of oddities, but the giant teapot right at the tip of the northern panhandle certainly stands out.
