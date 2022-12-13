ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton burglar sentenced to state prison

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, Frank Criscitello, 32 of Binghamton, was sentenced to three years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary.

On March 9th, Criscitello broke into a residence on Vermont Avenue in Binghamton and stole money and jewelry.

Binghamton Police were able to track the stolen jewelry to Criscitello and he was arrested.

“The Binghamton Police Department Detective Division continues to pursue criminals who endanger our community.  Citizens should be able to feel safe in their own homes,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.  The case was prosecuted by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office Violent Crimes Bureau.

Criscitello also has a previous felony conviction out of Sullivan County for narcotics possession.

