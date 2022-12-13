ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine Returns!

Highs pressure will usher in much needed sunshine and drier air across the Mid South. Sunny to mostly sunny but cooler through the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A weak cold front will bring a small...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming

OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KFOR

Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!

The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KARK

Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy