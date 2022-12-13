Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Seasonably Cold Now; Big Cold Next Week
Progressively colder weather is on the way for the Mid South headed into the week before Christmas. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the weekend with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s. A cold front will bring areas of rain, possibly mixed with sleet and snow...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy today, but at least no rain. But that is coming next week
It will be a breezy and chilly afternoon. Temperatures will not get out of the 40s. Get that coat!. It will be rain and all precipitation-free for all of Arkansas over the weekend. But rain returns Monday with far West, NW, and Central North Arkansas with a chance of snow before it changes over to snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly & breezy again today; dry weather through the weekend
It’s a cold start to our Friday. It will be chilly and breezy today. Light rain is coming Monday, and NWA will likely get some light snow. 1-2″ of snow is likely in NWA. Some parts of North Central Arkansas may get a little light snow.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine Returns!
Highs pressure will usher in much needed sunshine and drier air across the Mid South. Sunny to mostly sunny but cooler through the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A weak cold front will bring a small...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Low chance of snow for some Monday evening into early Tuesday
It’s been a wet and warmer than average December so far, but winter is quickly approaching. The official start of Winter is 3:47pm Wednesday, December 21, and temperatures leading up to it are certainly going to feel like it. Cold and dry air settles in Thursday, December 15 and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Winter is coming
OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out quickly this evening. It will be clear and cold with a westerly wind of 5-10mph. Temps drop to the 40s by 6pm and 30s after midnight. The Geminids Meteor Shower peaked early this morning, but there will still be some meteors leftover tonight. We have ideal viewing conditions since it will be clear. Timeframe of 10pm to 2am will be the best to catch a shooting star in Little Rock or surrounding areas. Sunset is 4:59pm, and moonrise is 10:53pm tonight.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms are coming today. Stay Weather Aware
We have some fog and a few isolated showers this morning and temperatures are on the rise. Storms are expected this afternoon. Stay Weather Aware. Storms will move into West Arkansas starting around Noon and then into Central Arkansas starting around 2:00. They may linger in West Arkansas until as late as Midnight.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: It’s about to get cold
So far December has been cloudy, wet, and warm. The average temperature for the first half of the month is more than 7° warmer than normal.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain today, but rain and thunderstorms with a chance of severe storms is coming tomorrow
With a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon, it will only warm into the mid and upper 50s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 57°. It will remain mostly cloudy this evening and then cloudy overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s. Some fog and mist are possible again overnight.
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
KHBS
What are the odds Northwest Arkansas & the River Valley will see a white Christmas this year?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — White Christmases are very rare in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley – but not entirely unheard of.Watch the video above to learn more. They have happened 14 times in Northwest Arkansas over the past 120 years and eight times in the River Valley.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
KARK
Special treats hidden in AGFC’s holiday stockings
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Last week, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatcheries burned the midnight oil to transport 15,500 keeper-sized rainbow trout to Family and Community Fishing Program locations throughout the state as part of its annual winter fish stockings. Not only will these trout offer a great experience and tasty meal to those who frequent these ponds, but many have been marked with special tags to give a few lucky anglers an early gift for the holiday season.
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Westbound I-70 reopens to Colorado state line
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at the Kansas/Colorado state line because of winter weather in Colorado.
