Porterville Recorder
Stowe's generosity to Porterville reciprocated by Brewer family
In 1970, an 18 year old Milt Stowe made the trek from his childhood home of Wasco, California to Porterville 42 miles to the east. Possibly unbeknownst to him was the fact that he was embarking upon a solid 50-plus year career in public service. Unbeknownst to residents of Porterville, one of its most beloved and respected public servants had arrived. It was due to the warm reception Stowe experienced back then by this community he chose to base the bulk of his career here.
Porterville Recorder
Volunteers work to put Bountiful Boxes together
Volunteers from Tulare, Exeter, Springville and Porterville gathered in Cotton Center on Wednesday and Thursday to pack 300 boxes of food to be delivered by local law enforcement agencies to people in need. The project is called “Bountiful Boxes” and individuals from the Porterville Area Coordinating Council and the Church...
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
Porterville Recorder
'It Makes Our Day;' Law enforcement spreads holiday cheer
"The Porterville Police Department is very fortunate being involved in the food and gifts give away for the holidays. Any time we can bring a smile to a child or family's faces it makes our day. And that is what it is all about," said Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow.
thesungazette.com
Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district
TULARE – The Tulare Hospital District hired its fourth CEO in as many years last week. The Tulare Local HealthCare District’s board of directors unanimously voted to release current CEO Phil Smith earlier this month, just one year after he was hired. Smith’s last day was officially Dec. 2 following a closed session “discussion and potential action regarding public employee evaluation/dismissal of Chief Executive Officer” at the Nov. 29 board meeting.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
District 16 candidate David Shepard announces recount effort
District 16 candidate David Shepard announced that he officially filed the paperwork necessary for a recount for the District 16 election on Wednesday, December 16th.
KGET 17
KCSO offers $2K raise to officers willing to work in un-incorporated Kern
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the issues affecting Kern and the impact of Measure K, a one-percent sales tax in unincorporated Kern County. To combat the highly competitive law enforcement market, Youngblood said Measure K will allow the Sheriff’s department to offer...
Sheriffs search for family of Visalia man found dead in trailer
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Visalia was found dead in his trailer on November 21 according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10 a.m. on November 21, 55-year-old Richard Parrott was found dead in his hitchhiker trailer in the area of Neeley and Hurley Street in. Visalia. Detectives have been searching […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who crashed a truck into a front yard in Reedley, police say
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department. Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area […]
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
TravelPulse
Visalia, California Becomes Country's First Autism Certified Destination
The city of Visalia in Central California announced that it has become the first-ever certified Autism Destination in the U.S. The award by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) follows a year-long effort by local tourism partners to better address the travel needs of autistic adventurers and their families in the destination.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree
LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
KCSO asking for help to identify 2 Shafter vandalism suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify two people suspected of vandalizing and damaging a vehicle in Shafter. KCSO released images of two people who were seen on video chasing a vehicle in Shafter in the area of Burbank Street and Manuel Avenue on Dec. 6. According […]
Porterville Recorder
Local grandparents to be featured in ABC special
ABC30's upcoming Children First Special will feature three foster grandmothers who help out in an AcCel classroom at Monache High School. Annabelle, Marie and Sylvia will be featured in the program “Growing Up With Grandparents” that will feature a number of Tulare County stories. The special hosted by anchors Jason Oliveira and Madeline Evans will focus on the important role grandparents have in the development of children.
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez dies
The Porterville Police Department announced Porterville Animal Control Manager Augie Gonzalez died on Friday night. “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, I inform you that Augie Gonzalez, the Porterville Police Department Animal Control Manager and friend of so many, passed away Friday night surrounded by family,” Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow said. Augie had a major medical emergency last week, which resulted in his passing. Augie was a tremendously dedicated and passionate employee.”
Anti-vax teacher elected to serve on the same county board that fired her
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adamant anti-vaxxer has scored a huge win in the court of public opinion and received her vindication. The Kern County Board of Education swore in its new trustees. One of them was a teacher in Tehachapi for 20 years but she was fired just a few months ago but now […]
Porterville auto theft identified, in custody, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 27-year-old has been identified and taken into custody for theft and possession of stolen vehicle warrants, officials with the Porterville police said. On Tuesday around 7:36 a.m. officers say they were called to a residence in the 100 block of North Mathew Street on the report of a vehicle that […]
