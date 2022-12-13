Read full article on original website
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Dec. 12 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/12/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of...
Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee
ROWLETT, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
Passing of the gavel at Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 13, 2022) Edna Sullivan President and Betsy Gallagher Vice President of the Rockwall County Republican Hispanic Club have fulfilled their oath as of November 2022 and “passed on the gavel” to new leadership. Goals were met and expectations were exceeded. Advances in Rockwall were made...
Plano City Council addresses public comments policy
The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
McKinney Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Lisa Hermes appointed to regional board
Lisa Hermes was appointed vice chair of the Institute for Organizational Management’s Midwest Board of Regents. (Courtesy McKinney Chamber of Commerce) McKinney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Hermes has been appointed vice chair of the Midwest Board of Regents, a regional board of the Institute for Organizational Management, according to a news release.
Northwest ISD names lone finalist for superintendent after previous hire died unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD has named Dr. Mark Foust as lone finalist for the superintendent of schools position after the previous superintendent unexpectedly died just months into the job. Dr. Foust was named as the lone finalist by a vote of 7-0 in the Dec. 12 Board...
Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens
Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
Argyle, Northlake working hard to deter Oncor transmission line
The towns of Argyle and Northlake are working together and seeking help from nearby towns and government officials at all levels to keep Oncor from forcing a disruptive transmission line through residential areas in their towns. Oncor Electricy Delivery Company recently informed area residents that it is proposing a new...
Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure
Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
Plano officials planning ‘additional due diligence’ before implementing short-term rental regulations
Plano City Council opted to table an ordinance that would have required registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Plano is taking a step back in its process to regulate short-term rentals in the city. The number of short-term...
Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Johannesen announces bid for Mayor
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) Current Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Trace Johannesen announces he will run for Mayor this coming spring. This will be his final term on City Council. “It has been an honor these past three terms to serve on City Council. I’m proud to live in such a wonderful city as Rockwall. Our city staff does a wonderful job of serving our citizens. They also enable the public safety we enjoy here.
White Privilege Wins Again
Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
Dallas Sued for Banning Panhandlers From Standing on Medians
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Dallas would be sued over an ordinance that banned people from standing on medians. It was. University of Texas at Arlington professor Hannah Lebovits said she worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project to file suit against the city this week over the ordinance. Lebovits said in a post on Twitter that she and three others have filed a First Amendment challenge against the city.
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Record-setting donations for Rockwall Helping Hands’ biggest Toy Drive to date
ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 12, 2022) Last Saturday, December 10th, the Rockwall ISD Administration Building Gymnasium was transformed into Santa’s Workshop. The Rockwall community graciously donated the largest number of toys and gift cards to children that we have ever seen. The 46th Annual Helping Hands Toy Drive Distribution was the biggest EVER!
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
