It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Dallas would be sued over an ordinance that banned people from standing on medians. It was. University of Texas at Arlington professor Hannah Lebovits said she worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project to file suit against the city this week over the ordinance. Lebovits said in a post on Twitter that she and three others have filed a First Amendment challenge against the city.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO