ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Blue Ribbon News

Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board of Trustees Dec. 12 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing the (10/12/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. NOTE: Board meeting summaries highlight different agenda items. Board meeting videos are available for viewing within 24-hours of the meeting at www.rockwallisd.com. Board of Trustees Recognitions. The Board of...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett Area Chamber launches National Civics Bee

ROWLETT, TX (Dec. 15, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center proudly announces the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation the competition will inspire middle schoolers to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
ROWLETT, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council addresses public comments policy

The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney Chamber of Commerce President, CEO Lisa Hermes appointed to regional board

Lisa Hermes was appointed vice chair of the Institute for Organizational Management’s Midwest Board of Regents. (Courtesy McKinney Chamber of Commerce) McKinney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Hermes has been appointed vice chair of the Midwest Board of Regents, a regional board of the Institute for Organizational Management, according to a news release.
MCKINNEY, TX
murphymonitor.com

Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens

Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas City Council Approves Four New Housing Developments Under Public Facility Corporation Finance Structure

Four housing developments were approved this week under the Public Facility Corporation financing structure, lauded by Dallas City Council members as a mechanism for providing affordable homes for the city’s workforce. “Is there any other way we’re getting affordable housing? Are developers building it for free?” District 1 Councilman...
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Johannesen announces bid for Mayor

ROCKWALL, TX (Dec. 7, 2022) Current Rockwall Mayor Pro Tem Trace Johannesen announces he will run for Mayor this coming spring. This will be his final term on City Council. “It has been an honor these past three terms to serve on City Council. I’m proud to live in such a wonderful city as Rockwall. Our city staff does a wonderful job of serving our citizens. They also enable the public safety we enjoy here.
ROCKWALL, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Sued for Banning Panhandlers From Standing on Medians

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Dallas would be sued over an ordinance that banned people from standing on medians. It was. University of Texas at Arlington professor Hannah Lebovits said she worked with the Texas Civil Rights Project to file suit against the city this week over the ordinance. Lebovits said in a post on Twitter that she and three others have filed a First Amendment challenge against the city.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
easttexasradio.com

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
TEXAS STATE
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy