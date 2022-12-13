Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Related
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
WBKO
The deadline to pay your 2022 Bowling Green property taxes is approaching
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you have yet to pay your 2022 property taxes, the deadline is approaching. The City of Bowling Green mailed out property tax invoices back in October and is expected to have all taxes paid by Dec. 31. “The property taxes that are paid into...
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
WBKO
Bowling Green Rotary presents $47,000 in grants to local organizations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club awarded grants, totaling $47,000, to four community groups today, including the City of Bowling Green, Van Meter Road Disaster Relief, the Western Kentucky University School of Teacher Education, and the African American Museum. “A lot of people hit the...
WBKO
Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
WBKO
Charitable gaming in Bowling Green sees revenue decrease from expanded gaming
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Legion has been involved with charitable gaming for a few years, but over the last couple of years, Post 23 has seen a revenue decrease of a couple of million dollars. The revenue raised by charitable gaming by the American Legion is used...
WBKO
Turning progressively colder into the weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend. The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
WBKO
Logan Co. athletics program holds Christmas donation drive to help families in need
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County’s ‘Athletes Care Program’ is taking donations to help families in need around the county for Christmas. This year, they are asking for donations of gift cards, canned foods, clothing, and toys that will be distributed to families Monday morning. A...
WBKO
Rehabilitated barred owls successfully released into the wild
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two injured barred owls were found after a severe storm in early November. They both suffered from head injuries and were in shock. The owls were quickly taken to a wildlife veterinarian, where they have been recovering since. “When they first came in, both animals...
WBKO
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center to house male juveniles in new state plan
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center will soon become one of three facilities in the state to house male juveniles 14 years old or older who have been charged with a serious offense. Gov. Andy Beshear outlined a new system Thursday where the Department of Juvenile...
WBKO
Logan Co. 'Athletes Care' program accepting Christmas donations
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. BG Rotary gives $47k in grants to local organizations. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
WBKO
A wet Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Our viewing area has seen between .10-.5″ through the morning. More rain, warmth, and breezy conditions are expected for the rest of the day. Expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy...
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
WBKO
Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police charge two people following a high-speed chase on I-65 in Warren County. According to court records, KSP was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate multiple cases involving damaged HVAC systems
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, they responded to multiple reports of HVAC systems being damaged in attempted thefts. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge one suspect. Police records show Roderick Webster was charged in regard to this investigation.
WBKO
Austin Reed will return to WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Austin Reed will leave the transfer portal and return to WKU next season. Reed entered the portal last Monday and sent WKU into a frenzy about who would be the starting quarterback next season. It was rumored that Reed...
WBKO
Over 200 children given gifts at local Boys and Girls Club’s Christmas Party
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All was merry and bright at the Bowling Green Boys and Girls Club, as the organization kicked off its annual Christmas party. Preparations for the party began in October when club members filled out forms to share their Christmas wishes. From there, Bowling Green community...
WBKO
WKU volleyball’s Lauren Matthews earns fourth All-American title; Briggs named Honorable Mention
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball made history Wednesday morning as fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews landed on her third American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American team, earning Second Team nods. To go along with an Honorable Mention accolade in 2019, Matthews is now the fourth Hilltopper to earn four All-American titles -- the first with three team titles. Senior Paige Briggs was also commemorated for an outstanding season, as she was named All-American Honorable Mention for 2022, garnering her second All-American title in her four years on The Hill.
WBKO
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
Comments / 0