Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Rotary presents $47,000 in grants to local organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club awarded grants, totaling $47,000, to four community groups today, including the City of Bowling Green, Van Meter Road Disaster Relief, the Western Kentucky University School of Teacher Education, and the African American Museum. “A lot of people hit the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Crews responding to I-65 wreck, semi overturned

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Emergency crews are responding to a wreck on I-65 South around the 48/6 where a semi overturned. Glasgow - Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman said that two lanes are closed at this time and traffic is still moving in the slow lane.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Turning progressively colder into the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend. The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rehabilitated barred owls successfully released into the wild

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two injured barred owls were found after a severe storm in early November. They both suffered from head injuries and were in shock. The owls were quickly taken to a wildlife veterinarian, where they have been recovering since. “When they first came in, both animals...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

A wet Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Our viewing area has seen between .10-.5″ through the morning. More rain, warmth, and breezy conditions are expected for the rest of the day. Expect widespread showers throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Winds will be breezy...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
WBKO

Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police charge two people following a high-speed chase on I-65 in Warren County. According to court records, KSP was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Austin Reed will return to WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Austin Reed will leave the transfer portal and return to WKU next season. Reed entered the portal last Monday and sent WKU into a frenzy about who would be the starting quarterback next season. It was rumored that Reed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU volleyball’s Lauren Matthews earns fourth All-American title; Briggs named Honorable Mention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU volleyball made history Wednesday morning as fifth-year senior Lauren Matthews landed on her third American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American team, earning Second Team nods. To go along with an Honorable Mention accolade in 2019, Matthews is now the fourth Hilltopper to earn four All-American titles -- the first with three team titles. Senior Paige Briggs was also commemorated for an outstanding season, as she was named All-American Honorable Mention for 2022, garnering her second All-American title in her four years on The Hill.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
CLAY COUNTY, TN

