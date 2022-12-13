BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend. The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO