Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
We Salute You: Paul R. Gill
(WHTM) — On Friday, acb27 salutes Paul R. Gill. Gill was from Newport and served in the navy from 1944 to 1946 as a gunner’s mate on the USS LST 1073. Gill won numerous awards during his time serving. He passed away in 2015. We remember him, salute...
PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
abc27.com
Rats rescued in Steelton up for adoption
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The rats that were found in Steelton back in October are now looking for homes. An adoption event is being held at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals in Harrisburg on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bethany Pascoe, a...
abc27.com
Harrisburg School District to start new mentor program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District is starting off the new year with a mentorship program meant to help students navigate everyday challenges, both in and out of school. However, the district needs 100 volunteers and they have not reached that goal yet. The district is partnering with...
abc27.com
Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
Messy weather day across Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday was a messy day across south central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County. “Stay home, this isn’t a storm you want to be out driving in," said Nate Wardle, emergency management coordinator for the Borough of Mechanicsburg. Mechanicsburg saw it all Thursday, from rain to...
East Shore Diner Relocates & Rebrands as Silver Scoop, Keeps the ‘Cheers’ Vibe Alive
A veritable institution of the Harrisburg community, East Shore Diner recently packed up and moved to its new plot of land in Silver Spring Township where it will reopen mid-2023 as Silver Scoop.
Shapiro, Davis to be inaugurated on Jan. 17
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 17, 2023. A swearing-in ceremony will be held in Harrisburg, along with an inaugural celebration in Lititz on the 17th. Shapiro and Davis won the election over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
abc27.com
We Salute You: Benjamin J. Noon II
(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero, Benjamin J. Noon II of Harrisburg, served with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1968 to 1973. We remember him, salute him, and thank him for his service.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Bureau of Police receive over $3 million in state grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will go towards helping the Harrisburg Bureau of Police increase safety for all city residents. The City of Harrisburg received $2.22 million as part of a local law enforcement program. They also...
Artisan bakery opens location in Hershey selling breads, desserts and more
A bakery with ties to Pottsville recently opened an outpost closer to Harrisburg. In November, Bake Shop VI joined the lower level of the Fresh Market at Hershey Town Square at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township selling handmade artisan breads, rolls and desserts. In 2017, owners Brian and...
abc27.com
New Wawa is flying into York County soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives third college football offer from father’s alma mater
Harrisburg freshman lineman Kevin Brown’s recruitment has started to heat up in recent weeks. But on Tuesday, he received a scholarship offer that meant as much as any will. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Brown announced on Twitter that West Virginia University,...
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
abc27.com
‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
Harrisburg police receives more than $3M in grants for new tech, officer support.
Doorbell and porch cameras, license plate readers, laser scanners and gunshot-detecting technology are on the way to Harrisburg after city police received more than $3.3 in grant money, officials announced Thursday. The grants were from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which got the money as a part of...
PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
local21news.com
Lanes reopening on I-81 south after tractor-trailer crash in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lanes on Interstate-81 have reopened after a crash involving a tractor trailer Thursday in Cumberland County. PennDOT officials said the truck jack-knifed near exit 37, the Newville exit. Officials said there were no reported injuries. Drivers can expect some delays in the area because...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
WGAL
News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions
WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
Comments / 0