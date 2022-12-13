ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

abc27.com

We Salute You: Paul R. Gill

(WHTM) — On Friday, acb27 salutes Paul R. Gill. Gill was from Newport and served in the navy from 1944 to 1946 as a gunner’s mate on the USS LST 1073. Gill won numerous awards during his time serving. He passed away in 2015. We remember him, salute...
abc27 News

PIAA calls football championships successful at Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following Cumberland Valley High School’s first-ever football championship weekend, the PIAA says the event was extremely successful. Across the six championship games, the PIAA sold 15,729 tickets to the football state championships at Cumberland Valley. The PIAA says there was an increase in attendance to the games, and paid attendance was […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Rats rescued in Steelton up for adoption

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The rats that were found in Steelton back in October are now looking for homes. An adoption event is being held at Abrams & Weakley General Store for Animals in Harrisburg on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bethany Pascoe, a...
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg School District to start new mentor program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District is starting off the new year with a mentorship program meant to help students navigate everyday challenges, both in and out of school. However, the district needs 100 volunteers and they have not reached that goal yet. The district is partnering with...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Former Mifflin County Taco Bell building available

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A former Taco Bell location is now on the market in Mifflin County. According to a listing by Bennett Williams Commercial real estate, the Lewistown building at 10405 US Highway 522 South is 1,600 square feet with a hood system and walk-in cooler/freezer. Pictures inside...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Messy weather day across Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday was a messy day across south central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County. “Stay home, this isn’t a storm you want to be out driving in," said Nate Wardle, emergency management coordinator for the Borough of Mechanicsburg. Mechanicsburg saw it all Thursday, from rain to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shapiro, Davis to be inaugurated on Jan. 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-Elect Austin Davis are set to be inaugurated on Jan. 17, 2023. A swearing-in ceremony will be held in Harrisburg, along with an inaugural celebration in Lititz on the 17th. Shapiro and Davis won the election over Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

We Salute You: Benjamin J. Noon II

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero, Benjamin J. Noon II of Harrisburg, served with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1968 to 1973. We remember him, salute him, and thank him for his service.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Bureau of Police receive over $3 million in state grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A pair of grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will go towards helping the Harrisburg Bureau of Police increase safety for all city residents. The City of Harrisburg received $2.22 million as part of a local law enforcement program. They also...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa is flying into York County soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opening in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dunkin’ restaurant is officially opening its doors on Thursday, Dec. 15. In celebration of the grand-opening of this new Dunkin’ location, Dunkin’ Franchisee Ricky Patel, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. According to Dunkin’, starting at 9a.m., they will surprise the first 100 guests in line with ‘Free Coffee for a Year giveaways’.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions

WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

