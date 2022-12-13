YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover Township planning commission recently approved plans to construct a new Wawa back on Nov. 2. The new, approximately 6,000-square-foot Wawa in Dover Township is going to be located on a 4-acre plot at 2941 Carlisle Rd., according to the Dover Township Planning Commission. This comes as Wawa announced their plans to expand their presence throughout the Midstate, back in June 2022, according to a press release.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO