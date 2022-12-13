Read full article on original website
Somerton is home to the largest tamale festival in Arizona
Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather. Adam Carolla is stopping by the Tempe Improv to record his Podcast from Dec. 16 to 17. He'll be back at the improv on Dec. 22 and 23 for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared Stand-Up Shows; mason jars not included.
Friday is the last day to apply for emergency rental assistance in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program has kept a roof over many heads and the heat on, which is especially important amid the bitter cold temperatures the Valley is experiencing. But time is running out to apply for the last of it. You must submit your application by Friday, Dec. 16.
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
Apache Junction Walmart employee gets the best holiday present she could ask for
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been to Walmart recently, you might have noticed one of the employees by the entrance greeting customers and checking receipts. It’s a job that Apache Junction employee Carman Kelly has done for a little over two years now, and she absolutely loves it.
Dozens without a home after frozen sprinkler floods Scottsdale condos
Valley mom on mission to help Arizona families impacted by ALS. While Allie Abbott soaks in the joy of parenthood, she can't help but think of how much she wishes her own dad was still here. Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps. Updated: 1 hour...
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
Phoenix grandmother's successful shop and why tamales are popular
Sam Himes organizes his neighborhood's outdoor Christmas display every year for everyone in the valley to enjoy. Girls control robots for virtual experience at 'Enchant Scottsdale'. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST. |. Two girls who are sick and in bed use robots to experience some holiday cheer...
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
Phoenix family looking for justice after deadly hit-and-run
Judge Peter A. Thompson ruled on Friday night that Lake has the right to inspect the 150 ballots, but her representative can’t copy and photograph them. Community steps up to help 82-year-old Walmart greeter pay off medical bills. Updated: 58 minutes ago. |. After a Tik Tok with 82-year-old...
2 men shot in central Phoenix; no arrests made
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Jorge and his girlfriend were working at the restaurant when he...
Clean-up crews sweep homeless camps in downtown Phoenix, court order limits what city can do
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Big street sweepers rolled through downtown Phoenix Friday morning, right through “The Zone,” where hundreds of homeless people have set up camp. “We’re people, we’re human, we have lives,” said Christina Clemons, who has lived on the street for eight years. “We’re doing the best we can, day to day. We just want our human rights.”
Sun City West neighbors celebrate man by giving him $500
CASS says their shelters are full and they're in need of supplies to help the homeless during the recent cold weather. Sewing club donates homemade gifts for families in need in Chandler. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Chandler police officers will distribute gifts, like stuffed animals and dolls, created by...
New Signal Butte Road expansion helps Mesa area commuters
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens. Two Mesa restaurants had roaches crawling around in its kitchens and over-the-counter medicine was found near a food prep table. Soccer game dedicated to teammates killed in Surprise crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Wednesday night is...
Phoenix-area homeless shelters in need of warm clothing as temperatures drop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homeless shelters across the Valley are packed as people look to escape the cold. Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) say all 600-plus beds at one of their shelters are being used, and that their family shelter is also at capacity. It’s going to be a...
Casa Grande patients wait months for prescribed assistive devices
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When doctors prescribe drugs, patients expect to get them in a timely manner, maybe the same day or the next. It’s supposed to be a similar process for medical devices. But for many who rely on that equipment, it’s taking much longer, especially for those that live outside the Valley metro. Advocates fear those device delays could get worse.
Frigid cold hits Phoenix; some communities wake up to near-freezing temps
Cities and community nonprofit say deadlines for rental assistance in 2023 are fast-approaching. Try It With Tess gives you some practical holiday gift ideas. Everyday items could be the key to an affordable gift if you're still searching for something at the last-minute. RAW VIDEO: Over 60 condos in Scottsdale...
2 Mesa officers recognized for quick response saving bedridden woman, son from fire
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Mesa police officers are being called heroes throughout the department and community after their bravery and quick response during a massive three-story apartment fire earlier this month. They saved two older people inside the complex, including a bedridden woman. Arizona’s Family was the first...
One hospitalized after early morning motel fire in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Sun City West man who brings joy to neighborhood wins Pay It Forward award
SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Sun City West to Sam Himes, who organizes his neighborhood outdoor Christmas display every year. “In the past 12 years, Sam and his group, the Sam Ramone Stringers, decorate one entire neighborhood in November and December. They now open it up to residents, and they also opened it to all of Sun City and the Valley,” said Dan Hammel, a friend of Himes.
