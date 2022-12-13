MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is in the hospital early Friday morning after a motel fire in Mesa. Mesa fire crews were called out just before 5 a.m. to the Frontier Motel near Main Street and Stapley Drive. When officers arrived, they found a person who was injured. That person was taken to the hospital, and their condition is currently unknown. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time after arriving.

MESA, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO