wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Message To WWE Fans Ahead Of SmackDown
WWE's shows feel more important every time "The Tribal Chief" rolls around, and it appears the 12/16 "WWE SmackDown" in Chicago, Illinois will be no different. For the first time since The Bloodline's victory in the WarGames bout at Survivor Series, Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday, and atop his agenda is the possible coronation of Sami Zayn as a full-time member of WWE's top faction.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
webisjericho.com
WWE Legend Confirms He’ll Be At Raw’s 30th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe, but on January 11th, Raw will be 30 years old. So on the January 23rd, 2023 episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE will be marking the occasion with a special edition dedicated to the show’s history. And while it initially seems bizarre, the show is scheduled almost two weeks later; the reason is that it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Wellness Policy Questioned In Wake Of Matt Riddle Report
Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended by WWE for failing the company's wellness policy for a second time. Riddle was written off TV following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the December 5 edition of "WWE Raw" and it now appears as though the angle was due to the suspension. Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio" questioned WWE's decision-making regarding its handling of the situation with Riddle.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Pushed Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
When Chris Jericho was the ROH World Champion he was taking on all comers by defending his title against former ROH champions. During the September 28 episode of Dynamite, Jericho faced off against Bandido, and it was reported after the show that AEW was interested in signing Bandido. Chris Jericho...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
