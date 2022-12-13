ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves

Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole

SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
NBC San Diego

U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
WASHINGTON STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto

The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Lawmakers Want Answers in Light of FTX Collapse

Cryptocurrency prices have been struggling as investors retreated following the stunning collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bitcoin was up slightly to $16,857.60 on Dec. 8, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up modestly to $1,244.54, while dogecoin gained 0.6% to $0.096785.
NBC Chicago

Congress Passes 1-Week Government Funding Bill to Avert Shutdown

The Senate passed legislation Thursday to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through...
tipranks.com

SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse

The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down

Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
