Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Two US Senators Demand Answers From US Regulators on Banking Sector’s Exposure to Crypto
US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith are demanding answers from a group of top US regulators about the banking sector’s exposure to crypto in the wake of FTX’s implosion last month. On Wednesday, Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Smith, a Democrat from Minnesota, penned a letter...
NBC Chicago
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
NBC San Diego
U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
crowdfundinsider.com
Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto
The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
dailyhodl.com
Nearly All Cryptocurrencies To Be Regulated As Securities, Says CEO of NYSE’s Parent Company
The head of NYSE parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) reportedly says that the collapse of the FTX exchange will likely have an enduring effect on how the crypto market will be regulated. According to a new report from Reuters, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher says that nearly all crypto assets...
Crypto Price Check: Lawmakers Want Answers in Light of FTX Collapse
Cryptocurrency prices have been struggling as investors retreated following the stunning collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Bitcoin was up slightly to $16,857.60 on Dec. 8, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was up modestly to $1,244.54, while dogecoin gained 0.6% to $0.096785.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SBF’s messy accounting excuse for FTX collapse doesn’t explain $8 billion loss: ‘Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam’s claim that this was an accounting error’
“I don't care how messy your accounting is (or how rich you are)—you're definitely going to notice if you find an extra $8B to spend."
tipranks.com
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
Elizabeth Warren wants regulators to investigate bank ties to cryptocurrency
Senate Democrats are pressing financial regulators to look at the links between small banks and big cryptocurrency firms in the aftermath of FTX's collapse.
Today in Crypto: Gensler Steps Up; Coinbase Beat Down
Here’s a look a some of the events shaping the cryptocurrency landscape Wednesday (Dec. 7). Governments step up to the plate, while market makers slim down. The runway for crypto firms is getting shorter. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler seems to be saying “the buck stops here,” by waving away the calls for legislation to increase the authority of his agency to regulate the crypto industry. He said he already has enough power under the current authority granted to the SEC.
