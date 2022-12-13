The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced the first flu death of the season in Lancaster County – a woman in her 40s. Health officials remind residents that the level of flu activity in the community is very high. This means locals are more likely to come into contact with someone who has the flu. Currently, most flu cases are being found in school-age children from six to 19 years old. That said, cases are rising in adults 20 to 64 years old.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO