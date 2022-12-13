Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lincoln South Beltway Opens to Drivers
After much anticipation, the Lincoln South Beltway is open to Lincoln residents. Access to the beltway is now available from Highway 77, 68th St, and 120th St interchanges. The beltway is an 11-mile, four-lane freeway in the southern part of the capital. Originally expected to be completed near the end of 2024, the $352-million project finished early thanks to good weather and beneficial financing. It is the largest project the Nebraska Department of Transportation has ever attempted.
CHI Health Gave Over $265 Million to Community in ’21
CHI Health recently released its 2022 Community Benefit Report, and it reveals that, under the new leadership of CEO EJ Kuiper, CHI Health gave back $265.3 million in community benefits last fiscal year. Of the total, 76.5 percent went toward ensuring access to healthcare in communities served by CHI Health...
Santa Scheduled to Arrive at the Lincoln Airport This Afternoon
Santa is landing at the Lincoln Airport this afternoon for Santa Bash. Santa will be parking at the Commuteair Hangar on NW 34th Street from 4:30 to 6 pm and be available for pictures. Several events are scheduled throughout the late afternoon evening ahead of the show of the move...
NSP Trooper Injured in Hit & Run on I-80 Thursday Afternoon
Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota was arrested Thursday evening following a hit-and-run with a Nebraska State Trooper, a pursuit and an hour-long standoff on Interstate 80. Shortly after 5 pm Thursday afternoon a Trooper stopped a semi pulling a flat bed trailer near Lincoln after observing the vehicle...
Snowplow Santa Visiting Two Locations This Weekend
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announced Thursday that Snowplow Santa will visit two libraries in Lincoln to deliver holiday cheer from 11 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, Dec. 17. Jolly Old St. Nick, however, is putting aside his traditional sleigh in favor of one of Lincoln’s brand new, super-combo snowplows.
Health Department Announces First Local Flu Death of Season
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced the first flu death of the season in Lancaster County – a woman in her 40s. Health officials remind residents that the level of flu activity in the community is very high. This means locals are more likely to come into contact with someone who has the flu. Currently, most flu cases are being found in school-age children from six to 19 years old. That said, cases are rising in adults 20 to 64 years old.
“Open Nebraska” Saves Students Millions in Textbook Costs
Through efforts made by faculty and staff of the University of Nebraska, the establishment’s students have managed to save over $13 million in textbook costs in recent years. These efforts have largely made access to more affordable digital course materials more widely available. All four campuses have launched programs...
November Sets All-Time High for Auto Thefts
November was a record-breaking month for Lincoln, and not in a good way. LPD report that 109 auto thefts were reported last month, which is the all-time highest monthly total. This shatters the previous record, which was achieved in June this past year. Even then, there were under 90 reported cases of auto thefts. In total, LPD project that by the end of the calendar year, Lincoln will have seen 861 reports of car thefts. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says this is also “kind of a record.”
LPD Find Evidence of Attempted ATM Theft
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, LPD officers were responded to an ATM tamper alarm at Pinnacle Bank on Folkways Blvd. When police arrived, they discovered that an ATM had been pulled from its base and was lying on the ground. A pickup truck was found nearby, and police...
Roper and Sons Funeral Home ‘Blue Christmas’ Event Returns
For the first time since the pandemic began, Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln is hosting its Blue Christmas event. The service is a time for individuals and families who are grieving the absence of loved ones to find support in a season usually reserved for yuletide joy. “We’re...
Nebraska Announces Football Season Ticket Special for 2023
Nebraska football fans will get the chance at cheaper season tickets in 2023. As part of 100th anniversary celebrations for Memorial Stadium, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Those prices will drop to $320 for the seven home games. That is a 24 percent cost savings from the 2022 price of $420 for the same number of home games.
Nebraska Football Spring Game Date Set
The Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game has a date. NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Sports Nightly Tuesday that the game will take place April 22. Alberts said the game will likely be at 1 p.m. CDT, but that could change depending on Big Ten Network availability. The announcement...
Lexi Rodriguez Earns AVCA Second-Team All-America Honors
Another year, another AVCA All-American from Nebraska. Sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez was named second-team All-America Wednesday. Outside hitter Madi Kubik earned honorable mention. A team captain, Rodriguez is a back-to-back All-American. She earned first-team last year. In 2022, Rodriguez averaged 4.26 digs per set, anchoring a Big Red defense that...
