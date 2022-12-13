Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft
Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
Police investigating restaurant burglary in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who they say broke into a restaurant last week. Police say it happened overnight on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Family Fare Restaurant on Main Street in East Petersburg Borough. The thief allegedly took an unknown amount of coin change, […]
skooknews.com
Suspicious Activity Call in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
The Ashland Police Department made an arrest Tuesday evening after a report of suspicious activity at the borough's Dollar General. According to the Borough Police Officer Daniel Weikel, on Tuesday, around 6:30pm, he was called to the store for a report of a suspicious person. The caller reported that there...
Public’s help needed in locating wanted man in Lycoming County
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of a 23-year-old man accused of aggravated assault and strangulation. Andrew D. MacGill allegedly fled from police in a 2020 silver Mitsubishi Outlander SUV. Anyone with information is being asked to call 570-398-2146.
abc27.com
Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect
According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register. While asking for the money, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt,...
Suspect in Lancaster shooting convicted of criminal homicide
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man was convicted on Dec. 15 of criminal homicide and related charges after a shooting that killed one and injured another. A jury found Joshua Luciano, 22, of Lancaster, guilty of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, and carrying a firearm without a license after approximately one hour of deliberations.
pahomepage.com
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster …. Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Waking up to winter weather in NEPA. Plenty of incentives to attend...
Gun Violence Prosecution grant awarded to Lebanon County DA's office
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The District Attorney's (DA) office in Lebanon applied for a $207,411 grant in October 2022 that aimed to help the police department with the ever-present threat of gun-related crimes in the city. As of Dec. 14, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved that...
Harrisburg Police receiving $3.3 million in state grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, the Wolf administration announced the distribution of $170 million in grants to improve public safety and support local law enforcement. Over 220 police departments and district attorneys' offices throughout Pennsylvania are being awarded with grant money. Harrisburg City Police already has a shopping list...
Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow. According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township. The two vehicles collided...
abc27.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Lancaster County shooting investigation
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after a fatal shooting in Lancaster County last month on the 200 block of North Second Street. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, James Pilgrim Jr. 29, was arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants by a Pennsylvania State Trooper assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
1 dead, West Pittston Police Chief injured in crash
WYOMING — One person was killed and West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was injured when the police pickup truck Turner was drivin
Buffalo Twp. residents lose thousands in phone scam
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Buffalo Township residents, an 89-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, each lost thousands of dollars in a phone scam. PSP say that the victims were contacted by an unknown individual who claimed that they had won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes, and that […]
2 wounded, gunman dead in shooting at Wyomissing, Pa. medical facility
Police said one victim was in a relationship with the shooter, while the second victim was an innocent bystander.
Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police
Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14.The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05…
Additional charges filed for woman who stole holiday blow mold decorations
Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations. Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say....
Man with BB gun arrested after sending central Pa. schools into lockdown: police
A York County man was charged Tuesday after people saw him point a gun at another person, sending multiple schools within the Red Lion School District into lockdown. According to state police, 19-year-old Xavier Winemiller was under the influence of methamphetamine when he pointed a firearm at another person in the area of West Broadway and North Main streets in Red Lion just before 11:40 a.m.
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
