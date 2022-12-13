Purdue hires Illinois DC Ryan Walters as head coach
By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
3 days ago
Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its new head coach on Tuesday. This is the first head coaching job for Walters, 36, who was named college football's top assistant coach in 2022.
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.
Comments / 0