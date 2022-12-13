ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Murder suspect arrested following standoff in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested Saul Valenciana Thursday afternoon following a standoff near Harry and Edgemoor. Valenciana was wanted in the Nov. 24 death of 41-year-old Brent Boone whose body was found in Sumner County on Dec. 1. Boone had last been seen at his Nov. 29 at...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man gets life without parole in triple murder case

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life without parole in connection with a triple homicide that happened eight years ago. A judge handed down the sentence for 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of capital murder. Van Nguyen was arrested after the June,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

At least 46 unhoused Wichitans died in 2022

The number of homeless deaths reported in 2022 in Wichita was more than double than it was in previous years. “I don’t know if it’s because the channels of communication got better so I hear more deaths or if it’s because it really is worse,” said Kathy Bowles, a nurse who volunteers with local shelters and keeps the list of unhoused who have passed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita church giving away $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A church in midtown Wichita will be giving away over $25,000 worth of toys to children this weekend, the senior pastor said. The giveaway at Greater Pentecostal Church of God in Christ is at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18. The toys will go to children ages 1 to 17, who must be present for the event.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews encounter hazards while battling 2-alarm Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The WFD responded to a 2-alarm house fire early Wednesday morning and encountered unexpected hazards while fighting the fire. The Wichita Fire Department tweeted early this morning saying that they responded to a large house fire on W. University street around 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from a 2.5 story house and they elevated it to a 2-alarm fire based on the hazards they encountered and the likelihood that people may be trapped inside the home.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chimpanzee family comes together at Sedgwick County Zoo as Kucheza turns 1 month old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The latest must-see videos from the Sedgwick County Zoo show one of its newest residents as he continues to grow and get to know more of his immediate family. The baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, was born Nov. 15, one month ago this week. Over the past four weeks, millions have followed his young life, including his birth by c-section, considered a miracle, a viral video of a reunion with his mother a couple days later, and sweet moments captured and widely shared since then.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

North Wichita ramp closing Friday

More construction at Wichita’s north junction will lead to a ramp closure Friday morning. The ramp from northbound I-235 to northbound I-135 is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. This will allow crews to pour concrete for a protection wall. The ramp should reopen at 3 p.m. the same day.
WICHITA, KS

