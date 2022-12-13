ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing. 4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported. 19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses. 15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen. 19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was...
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers

Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
City council ends year with approval of 2023-24 biennial budget, awards for Lynnwood police officers

The Lynnwood City Council at its last scheduled meeting of 2022 approved the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget as well as the 2023 salary schedule, both with amendments. Council President George Hurst moved to make two amendments to the city’s 2023-24 budget, both of which passed unanimously. His first amendment added multiple additional expenses, including: an ADA Title Two and Six Consultant totaling $120,000; a Community Justice Center (CJC) courtroom IT equipment expansion packet of $132,000; cybersecurity service for $150,000; and four new master custody officer positions for the CJC for $792,500. These services totaled a budget increase of $1,194,500.
City wants your ideas for park improvements in Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is developing a 10-year Parks and Trail Capital Plan and wants to hear from community members about what park improvements they would like to see included in the new plan. A public comment period seeking feedback on how the city...
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas

The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
