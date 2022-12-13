Read full article on original website
Detectives continue to seek tips about Antonio Neill, missing since 2016
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives continue to seek the public’s help in locating Antonio Neill, who has been missing since Dec. 12, 2016. He was 22 years old at the time of his disappearance. On Jan. 2, 2019, a human foot washed ashore on Jetty Island...
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Dec. 4-10, 2022
3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing. 4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported. 19900 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for multiple traffic offenses. 15300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen. 19100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was...
Lynnwood-based debt collection company under investigation following 2021 data breach affecting 3.7 million customers
Seattle law firm Hagens Berman said it has launched an investigation into a Lynnwood-based debt collection company after it experienced a significant data breach earlier this year that leaked the names and Social Security numbers of over 3.7 million people. Receivables Performance Management LLC (RPM) was first breached on April...
City council ends year with approval of 2023-24 biennial budget, awards for Lynnwood police officers
The Lynnwood City Council at its last scheduled meeting of 2022 approved the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget as well as the 2023 salary schedule, both with amendments. Council President George Hurst moved to make two amendments to the city’s 2023-24 budget, both of which passed unanimously. His first amendment added multiple additional expenses, including: an ADA Title Two and Six Consultant totaling $120,000; a Community Justice Center (CJC) courtroom IT equipment expansion packet of $132,000; cybersecurity service for $150,000; and four new master custody officer positions for the CJC for $792,500. These services totaled a budget increase of $1,194,500.
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
City wants your ideas for park improvements in Lynnwood
The City of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is developing a 10-year Parks and Trail Capital Plan and wants to hear from community members about what park improvements they would like to see included in the new plan. A public comment period seeking feedback on how the city...
Edmonds School District announces new 75-minute early release schedule for 2023-24 school year
The Edmonds School District announced on Tuesday that starting in September 2023, all schools in the district will be having weekly early releases. Each Friday, schools will be let out 75 minutes earlier than they are the rest of the week. For example, if a student’s current dismissal time is 3:50 p.m., on Fridays it will be 2:35 p.m.
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
Sponsor spotlight: Catch delicious seafood at Scotty’s Food Truck before a holiday break
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips, clam chowder and more seafood delights. Scotty’s will be closed for the holidays — from Dec. 18-28. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Lynnwood Convention Center unveils new name
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District on Wednesday announced the new name for the Lynnwood Convention Center. The former convention center has officially been renamed the Lynnwood Event Center, and the Public Facilities District will be known as the much simpler “The District.”. Along with the name change, The District...
