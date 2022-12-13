ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator

Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

False school shooter threats target four North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hundreds of worried parents thought their children were dealing with an active shooter situation at their schools on Tuesday morning. Wilson High School, Scottsboro High School, West Morgan High School and Mae Jemison High School were plagued with prank calls about a shooter on campus, and in each instance, it was determined there was no credible threat.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats

BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM AND 8:45AM THIS MORNING A CALL WAS MADE TO THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN REGARD TO A POSSIBLE SHOOTING ON THE CAMPUS OF WILSON HIGH SCHOOL. THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION, WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS, AND FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT EXECUTED LOCKDOWN PROCEDURES IMMEDIATELY.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Hartselle School Board facing lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A newly appointed Superintendent is set to take the reins of Hartselle City schools, but it comes with some pushback. One parent is suing the board of education, alleging it violated its own policies with this selection. The lawsuit alleges the board conducted a series of...
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
