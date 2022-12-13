ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. man convicted in sexual assault of Enfield girl

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
Miguel Rivera, 47, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, accepted a plea bargain last week in Hartford Superior Court and was convicted of two felonies in a December 2020 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Enfield. Enfield Police

A Massachusetts man accepted a plea bargain last week in Hartford Superior Court and was convicted of two felonies in a December 2020 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Enfield.

DEFENDANT: Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, Massachusetts

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCING: Scheduled Feb. 1 in Hartford Superior Court. Rivera faces up to five years in prison, but his lawyer can argue for a sentence as short as nine months.

Sentence will include 10 years of probation, with the possibility of another 10 years or more in prison if he violates release conditions.

Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, faces up to a five-year prison sentence when Judge David P. Gold sentences him, which is scheduled to occur Feb. 1, court records show.

