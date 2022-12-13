Mass. man convicted in sexual assault of Enfield girl

Miguel Rivera, 47, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, accepted a plea bargain last week in Hartford Superior Court and was convicted of two felonies in a December 2020 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Enfield. Enfield Police

A Massachusetts man accepted a plea bargain last week in Hartford Superior Court and was convicted of two felonies in a December 2020 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Enfield.

DEFENDANT: Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, Massachusetts

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCING: Scheduled Feb. 1 in Hartford Superior Court. Rivera faces up to five years in prison, but his lawyer can argue for a sentence as short as nine months.

Sentence will include 10 years of probation, with the possibility of another 10 years or more in prison if he violates release conditions.

