CrossCountry Mortgage is implementing CompenSafe from SimpleNexus, an nCino company, to manage the retail mortgage lender’s incentive compensation for its loan originators. CrossCountry Mortgage operates a network of approximately 800 branch locations across all 50 states. The organization selected CompenSafe, an incentive compensation management (ICM) solution designed for mortgage lenders, to provide staff with near real-time visibility into their pay and to automate complex payroll functions associated with managing mortgage compensation plans.

1 DAY AGO