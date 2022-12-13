Read full article on original website
ACES: Rate of Defects in Mortgage Loans Jumped 6 Percent in Q2
The rate of critical defects in mortgage loans post-closing increased 6% in the second quarter, compared with the first quarter, driven in part by “geopolitical and macroeconomic events,” according to the lates ACES Quality Management Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report. “The geopolitical and macroeconomic events surrounding the second...
CrossCountry Mortgage Integrates Compensation Solution from SimpleNexus
CrossCountry Mortgage is implementing CompenSafe from SimpleNexus, an nCino company, to manage the retail mortgage lender’s incentive compensation for its loan originators. CrossCountry Mortgage operates a network of approximately 800 branch locations across all 50 states. The organization selected CompenSafe, an incentive compensation management (ICM) solution designed for mortgage lenders, to provide staff with near real-time visibility into their pay and to automate complex payroll functions associated with managing mortgage compensation plans.
USMI Taps Seth Appleton for its Next President
Seth Appleton has been named president of U.S. Mortgage Insurers (USMI), the association representing the nation’s leading private mortgage insurance (MI) companies in an industry with $1.5 trillion of insurance-in-force. Appleton currently serves as president of the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO). He will transition to president of...
