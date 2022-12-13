ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cardinals Pitcher Simmons Dies

(Ambler, PA) -- Former Cardinals starting pitcher Curt Simmons is dead at the age of 93. Simmons died of unspecified causes at his Pennsylvania home yesterday. Simmons spent most of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies before signing with the Cardinals during the 1960 season. He played with St. Louis until 1966, and he helped bring a World Series championship to the city in 1964.
Osaka, Mahomes Among New Pickleball Investors

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mahomes are taking after other star athletes by joining Major League Pickleball. The pair are reportedly set to invest in a new MLP team based in Miami. Tennis star Nick Kyrgios, sports agent Rich Paul, and Soichiro Minami and Matthew Prizker are also expected to invest in the team, which will begin play next year.
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade

Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing

When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Joe Burrow, Family Invest in Pro Volleyball Federation

As one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow understands the importance of supporting the next generation. Hence, his latest investment in a rising professional sport. On Friday, Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, announced they have become founding partners in the Pro Volleyball...
Mets reportedly listening to trade offers for prominent veteran ace

The New York Mets have done a lot of importing this offseason, but it may now be time for them to start exporting. According to a report this week by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023.
Atlanta Braves Trade Rumor Is Reportedly Not True

Contrary to a rumor that surfaced Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves aren't shopping ace Max Fried. Jim Callis appeared on MLB Network to discuss a three-team deal that sent catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics to Atlanta. He dropped a major bombshell at the end of the segment, saying it won't be shocking if the Braves trade Fried as their payroll expands.
Tampa Pitches Domed Waterfront Stadium to Rays

St. Petersburg is angling to keep the Tampa Bay Rays, but Tampa remains interested in luring the team. Renderings for a 25-acre development in Tampa’s Ybor Channel, centered around a stadium, were shown at a virtual meeting that included Tampa city officials, a Hillsborough County administrator, and the Tampa Sports Authority CEO, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal.
Cubs add new OF with eye on new rule changes

It's not exactly going to shake the news cycle, but the Cubs made a minor addition, and for good measure, they added a former Cardinal. The Cubs reached a minor-league deal with center fielder Ben DeLuzio, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday. DeLuzio made his MLB debut in September with the...
Meet Jalynne Dantzscher, SF Giants Star Brandon Crawford’s Wife

Changes in the San Francisco Giants franchise leave fans speculating about Brandon Crawford’s role in the team. Giants Nation is pretty attached to the shortstop’s family, especially Brandon Crawford’s wife, Jalynne Dantzscher. She has been extensively involved in the Giants’ extended community in the decade her husband has been playing for it. A lesser-known fact is that Dantzscher has overcome a lot with her family before reaching a position where she could help other families. Find out about her background in this Jalynne Dantzscher wiki.
Pickleball Leagues Make Big Plans for 2023

Pickleball is going pro — and proving it’s unlike any other sport in the U.S. Major League Pickleball revealed its 2023 format and schedule, bringing the league to five locations in the southern half of the U.S. and dishing out $5 million in prize money and payouts to its players.
