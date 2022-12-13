ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Renovated Tops re-opens in Canandaigua

By Gabriel Veiga
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Unveiled Tuesday morning was the $1.8 million renovation of the Tops Friendly Markets location in Canandaigua.

The company said it has refreshed the store from top to bottom, with new exterior paint, parking spaces for veterans, energy efficient equipment and new flooring.

Store Manager Sean Grant hopes these renovations will help serve both the store and customers.

“We can carry more variety within each department, the spacing and the layouts — ability to find things, we have changed our signing program for the aisle markers — so everything is a bit easier to find. Home categories make more sense, throughout the entire store.”

Grant adds he wants to make life easier for customers by making the store easier to navigate.

