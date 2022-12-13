Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Business email attacks are going increasingly mobile
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - in which threat actors assume the identities of business executives over email and try to trick employees into sending a wire transfer or something similar - are going mobile, security experts have warned. A report (opens in new tab) from Trustwave found the number...
TechCrunch
Ransomware gang caught using Microsoft-approved drivers to hack targets
Drivers — the software that allows operating systems and apps to access and communicate with hardware devices — require highly privileged access to the operating system and its data, which is why Windows requires drivers to bear an approved cryptographic signature before it will allow the driver to load.
Ransomware Groups Target Public Companies and Healthcare
Fake medical documents and fabricated “evidence” are two new schemes being deployed by ransomware groups. Krebs on Security reported Thursday (Dec. 8) that these schemes are being deployed by groups that have had trouble getting paid via other ransomware methods. In one new scam, healthcare organizations that offer...
TechCrunch
NSA says Chinese hackers are exploiting a zero-day bug in popular networking gear
The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-27518, affects Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller, and Citrix Gateway, a remote access tool, and are both popular in enterprise networks. The critical-rated vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to remotely run malicious code on vulnerable devices — no passwords needed. Citrix also says the flaw is being actively exploited by threat actors.
A clever trick turns antivirus software into unstoppable data wiping scourges
What just happened? Antivirus and anti-malware programs are supposed to be the most trusted type of software installed on a PC. Exploiting this well-known status quo, a security researcher created a data-wiping tool potentially capable of erasing all the data present on a system. Or Yair, a security researcher at...
The through line of trust in communications
Top communication leaders took the stage at Axios Communicators' inaugural event on Dec. 14, and the word on everyone's lips: trust. Why it matters: To be effective, CEOs have to trust their communications advisers, and employees, consumers and shareholders have to trust the message — especially when navigating sticky situations.
Binance withdrawals surge to $3 billion, CEO CZ calls its ‘business as usual’
Withdrawals at the world's largest crypto exchange platform, Binance, surged to $3 billion in a period of 24 hours, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called the incident "very normal market behavior, " CNN reported. The turn of events is quite similar to Binance's former rival...
Bitcoin has rallied. What are crypto’s true believers still smoking?
FTX’s filing for bankruptcy was an existential event – and may signal the moment when grown-up thinking re-entered the room
Tech Is Wrong to Cut Out Cloud Costs. Here's Why
Cloud stocks are underperforming, but that trend will change in the long run.
U.S. authorities charge 8 social media influencers in securities fraud scheme
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged eight individuals in a securities fraud scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million from by using Twitter and Discord to manipulate stocks.
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Enterprise Cyber Defences with Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) can assist businesses in enhancing incident detection, investigation, and response in light of the sharp increase in cyber-attacks and talent shortage in the industry. MDR offers a potent blend of analytics, technology, and human intelligence to increase cyber resiliency. The C-suite today views cybersecurity from...
Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars
Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...
Tech's year of big endings
The big noise in tech this year was the sound of trends dying and eras concluding. The big picture: Tech's 20-year run of mad growth, fueled for much of that time by easy money, came to a crashing halt in 2022 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to fight inflation.
Smart Automation and the Cybersecurity Network Effect
Corporate fraud may be on the rise, but so is highly aggressive corporate fraud-fighting. As Nithai Barzam, chief operating officer at cybersecurity FinTech nsKnox, told PYMNTS for the “Executive Insights Series — Top of Mind,” he’s focused on the hurdles his clients must clear every second of every day because, like those tasked with defending it, digital fraud never sleeps.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Blockchain Becomes a Sustainability Solution
There has never been a time in the world’s history where environmental sustainability for major businesses has been more critical. The planet is showing signs of dramatic change, and the public is calling for greater accountability from all industries. Often, the blockchain community is portrayed as part of the problem, but this is largely a misrepresentation. This technology may actually assist in the global transition necessary for a sustainable future.
AOL Corp
Big Tech layoffs: Has Silicon Valley finally 'lost its mojo'?
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off in the last few months—even pandemic kings like Amazon (AMZN) have slashed jobs. The laundry list of villains is familiar: inflation, a hawkish Fed, sluggish consumer demand and slower ad spending. And, of course, the threat of a recession in 2023.
Ars Technica
Effective, fast, and unrecoverable: Wiper malware is popping up everywhere
Over the past year, a flurry of destructive wiper malware from no fewer than nine families has appeared. In the past week, researchers cataloged at least two more, both exhibiting advanced codebases designed to inflict maximum damage. On Monday, researchers from Check Point Research published details of Azov, a previously...
Ninety-One Percent of Firms Report Cyberattacks in 2022, Says Survey
"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in...
CNBC
Google execs warn company's reputation could suffer if it moves too fast on AI-chat technology
Google employees asked executives at an all-hands meeting whether the AI chatbot that's going viral represents a "missed opportunity" for the company. Google's Jeff Dean said the company has much more "reputational risk" in providing wrong information and thus is moving "more conservatively than a small startup." CEO Sundar Pichai...
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
