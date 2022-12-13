"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in...

