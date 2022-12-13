ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her

Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report

Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job

Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news

The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

There Are 2 Bowl Games On Friday - Here's The Schedule

The 2022 bowl season will kick off this Friday with two intriguing matchups on the schedule. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with the Bahamas Bowl. Miami (OH) will take on UAB at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Oddsmakers have UAB listed as a double-digit favorite for this game....
The Spun

College Football Coach Gets Contract Extension After 4-8 Season

Apparently, Florida International coach Mike MacIntyre just needed to go 4-8 this season to receive a contract extension. On Thursday, the university officially announced an extension for MacIntyre that'll run through the 2027 season. FIU athletic director Scott Carr praised MacIntyre's intangibles in his press release. “His vision, character, work...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
LEXINGTON, KY

