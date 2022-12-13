Read full article on original website
Related
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job
Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 16)
Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
There Are 2 Bowl Games On Friday - Here's The Schedule
The 2022 bowl season will kick off this Friday with two intriguing matchups on the schedule. The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with the Bahamas Bowl. Miami (OH) will take on UAB at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Oddsmakers have UAB listed as a double-digit favorite for this game....
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
College Football Coach Gets Contract Extension After 4-8 Season
Apparently, Florida International coach Mike MacIntyre just needed to go 4-8 this season to receive a contract extension. On Thursday, the university officially announced an extension for MacIntyre that'll run through the 2027 season. FIU athletic director Scott Carr praised MacIntyre's intangibles in his press release. “His vision, character, work...
Grading new FBS college football coaches: Matt Rhule gets an A, Trent Dilfer is a D+
USA TODAY Sports evaluated the résumés of new FBS coaches and gave each hire a letter grade based on immediate fit and chance for long-term success.
How to Watch No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs No. 15 Gonzaga
Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide takes on the Bulldogs at the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach
Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
Comments / 0