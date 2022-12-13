Even the most devout Elon Musk acolytes and Twitter typers would be hard-pressed to describe Twitter Blue’s first go-around under Musk as anything more than an abject failure. Musk had hoped to make Twitter Blue a thriving subscription service — and thriving it would need to be, as it would take 64 million paid subscribers to replace Twitter’s prior ad-driven revenue and “previous level of expenses” per Forbes. Under Musk’s new model, users would pay $8 USD a month for features that included access to the “blue check,” a badge of profile verification that was originally reserved for celebrities, organizations and journalists. Musk’s first go-around with the new Twitter Blue was short-lived, however, with blue-check-approved impersonators posing as everyone from Coca-Cola to Nintendo (the latter of which made for some of 2022’s funniest memes).

2 DAYS AGO