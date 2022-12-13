Read full article on original website
Twitter is considering forcing users to let the company sell their data and phone numbers to advertisers, in potential breach of Apple rules
Users might be able to opt out if they susbcribe to $8 Twitter Blue – but that would breach Apple rules on data sharing, Platformer reports.
Ars Technica
Twitter running major brands’ ads with extremist tweets—until they get flagged
After the US Department of Health and Human Services realized its promoted tweet about updated COVID vaccines was appearing on Twitter pages of white nationalist accounts, the agency told The Washington Post it promptly moved to remove the ads from Twitter. But their promoted tweets weren’t the only ones populating near extremist tweets.
petapixel.com
Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter
After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
hypebeast.com
Twitter Blue Is Back — With an '80s-Inspired Logo
Even the most devout Elon Musk acolytes and Twitter typers would be hard-pressed to describe Twitter Blue’s first go-around under Musk as anything more than an abject failure. Musk had hoped to make Twitter Blue a thriving subscription service — and thriving it would need to be, as it would take 64 million paid subscribers to replace Twitter’s prior ad-driven revenue and “previous level of expenses” per Forbes. Under Musk’s new model, users would pay $8 USD a month for features that included access to the “blue check,” a badge of profile verification that was originally reserved for celebrities, organizations and journalists. Musk’s first go-around with the new Twitter Blue was short-lived, however, with blue-check-approved impersonators posing as everyone from Coca-Cola to Nintendo (the latter of which made for some of 2022’s funniest memes).
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Essence
Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Harmful To Black People. Here's Where They're Going Next.
Under the new regime, Twitter is even more of a cesspool of racism. Thankfully, there are other places to congregate. “Twitter sometimes feels like the ex-boyfriend I keep going back to,” June Johnson, 39, says with a laugh. “[I] question myself why because I know that it’s not always healthy but it is entertaining.” The social media lead at Sad Girls Club, a non-profit organization that works to support and destigmatize mental health care for women of color, Johnson is concerned how Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter could impact the Black women her organization caters to.
Popculture
Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins Clash, Try to Speak Over Each Other in Extremely Awkward CNN Segment
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins clashed in an awkward moment on CNN This Morning last week, and viewers are beginning to see it as a pattern. Several people posted clips from the Thursday morning episode where Lemon tried to read all the way through a story about Brittney Griner while Collins tried repeatedly to interrupt him. The result was both hosts talking over each other and fans divided over who was at fault.
Timeline: Twitter mayhem since Musk takeover
Since buying Twitter, Elon Musk has made radical changes that have sparked fears for the future of the platform, from firing half the staff to restoring ex-president Donald Trump's account and suspending those of several journalists. - Journalists' accounts suspended - On December 15, Twitter suspends the accounts of more than a half-dozen journalists, including reporters from CNN, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.
Yellow Checkmarks Are Popping Up on Twitter, but What Do They Mean?
In the era of Elon Musk, Twitter has often felt like a pretty chaotic and confusing space. It's the kind of place where things are changing rapidly, and that's especially true of Twitter Blue. When Elon initially bought the company, his plan was to force users to pay for verification through Twitter Blue. He eventually did offer some users that option, although the feature was quickly shut down.
Santa takes over TikTok this Christmas with new text-to-speech effect
It’s almost Christmas time. To celebrate this joyful season, TikTok has announced a new text-to-speech effect: Santa Claus himself. Father Christmas, as the Brits would say, can make your videos feel a bit more tender with the good old man voice available. To start using Santa’s voice, write a...
Social Media Is for Strangers Now
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Instagram just isn’t what it used to be. With Gen Z users flocking to...
Ads disappear across the internet as Google Ad Manager briefly goes down
The outage may have been global, with users in Japan reporting issues with Google's ad service.
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
AdWeek
WhatsApp: How to Send Messages to Yourself
WhatsApp now allows users to send messages to themselves in the messaging application on mobile devices. For instance, users could send themselves a shopping list or leave themselves a reminder to complete a task. Our guide will show you how to send messages to yourself in the WhatsApp app. Note:...
Digital Trends
Reddit Recap: how to see your Reddit 2022 year in review
At the end of the year, it's become common for popular apps to offer users a way to look back at their activity from the past 12 months — such as Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Starting today, Reddit users can take a look at their 2022 "Reddit Recap" to see stats about their time on the platform, the communities they've engaged with, and the reach their posts have had over the last year.
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Social Media Is Entering Its Flop Era
For more end of year essays and analysis on VICE, check out 2022 in Review. I came across a tweet the other day that said something like, “Posting on the grid seems kind of cringe now.” They were speaking about Instagram – an app whose whole USP used to be “posting on the grid.” And I realised they were right. Posting on the grid does seem kind of cringe now, for some reason. Obviously none of this matters if you're not a self-conscious teenager (to be cringe is to be free, etc). But the conversation itself speaks to a wider shift that's happening. Which is: People don't know how to use social media anymore. Because social media is flopping.
