Diana Lee
2d ago

The media has treated him like crap. I hope he overtakes all the media outlets and shuts them down. They are worth nothing anyway.

Pam Smith
2d ago

Oh, Don’t under estimate Elon. He will regain his fortune and pass everyone again. This man is brilliant, and thrives on a challenge. He is very concerned with the state of this Country and will not stop until we are safe from those trying to brainwash us, destroy our childrens’ future, our economy and eliminate as many of us as possible. Give the man credit for his accomplishments. He worked hard for what he has and will continue to be a success. Thank you, Elon for all you do to better our lives.🙏🇺🇸

Ben Gonzales
1d ago

Ah a Muskie lover, He has lost money not because of the media but cause he doesn't know how to run a business. Tesla is just a sign of things to come, Twitter will be his undoing.

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'

Elon Musk isn't sure whether he'll allow former President Donald Trump back onto Twitter, the platform he recently bought for $44 billion. In a Friday Tweet, Musk said that the recently banned accounts of the comedian Kathy Griffin, the controversial academic Jordan Peterson, and The Babylon Bee, a satirical right-wing website, had been reinstated. As for Trump, the "decision has not been made," Musk said.
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

When Elon Musk tweets, people listen. The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and recent Twitter owner tends to stir things up whenever he lets his fingers do the talking. His Twitter takeover has courted seemingly no end of controversy with mass layoffs, the reinstatement of former President...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
CBS News

