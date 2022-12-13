Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
tjrwrestling.net
Mandy Rose Comments Following WWE Release
Mandy Rose has issued her first public comment since being released by WWE due to the “explicit nature” of content she was producing online. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Personally Got Him Back In WWE Opening
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that it was former Chairman Vince McMahon that personally saw to it that Flair was put back in WWE’s signature opening. Following the furore that arose from the Dark Side Of The Ring episode that featured the infamous ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ Ric Flair was removed from WWE’s signature opening that airs at the beginning of all WWE programming. Flair was accused in the episode of serious sexual harassment on the flight by one of the flight attendants – allegations that Flair strenuously denies.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Responds To Mandy Rose’s Surprise WWE Release
AEW star Saraya is the latest wrestling star to respond publicly to the shocking release of Mandy Rose from her WWE contract. On the 13th of December edition of NXT television, Mandy Rose found herself in action as she put her NXT Women’s Title on the line against Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez. In something of a shock result, Perez was able to defeat Rose ending her 413-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion. In reality, the decision came at the last minute by NXT decision-makers as a result of discovering content Rose was posting on her subscription-only website.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On How He Saved A WWE Hall Of Famer’s Life
AEW announcer Jim Ross has explained how he was in the right place at the right time to help save a WWE Hall of Famer’s life. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast – courtesy of AdFreeShows – Jim Ross recalled a scary situation that involved Sgt Slaughter playing out at a hotel in late 1997 when Slaughter was portraying WWE’s on-screen Commissioner:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
tjrwrestling.net
“Oh, I Meant It” – Jim Ross Doubles Down On Heated John Laurinaitis Remarks
AEW announcer Jim Ross has doubled down on recent comments made about former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis losing his job. John Laurinaitis was released by WWE on 8th August 2022 as part of the investigation into alleged misconduct which also saw Vince McMahon eventually step down as Chairman of the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Told Tony Khan To Sign AEW Star
Chris Jericho says he is the one that was behind a current AEW star signing with the company after Jericho told Tony Khan “we need to sign this guy.”. One week after winning the ROH World Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam, Chris Jericho took aim at Ring of Honor’s past, belittling the promotion and its past champions. As a result, The Ocho found himself going one-on-one with former ROH World Champion, Bandido.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Executive Reveals Who Threw The Pie In Infamous Kevin Owens Segment
Kevin Owens had a pie thrown in his face many years ago and it was never revealed who threw it, but Road Dogg has revealed what the plan was for it. On the July 4th, 2016 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, they had a backstage segment where a party took place to celebrate America’s Independence Day on the Fourth of July.
tjrwrestling.net
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Slams Jim Ross – “He Lost Every Bit Of Credibility With Me”
Ric Flair has hit out at AEW’s Jim Ross and says the veteran announcer is “starving to be relevant” and calls Ross a “convicted felon.”. Ric Flair made headlines when the documentary series Dark Side Of The Ring aired an episode focussed on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’ During the episode, Flair was accused of serious sexual assault by one of the flight attendants on board, claims that Flair continues to strenuously deny.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Wrestling Legend Calls Vince McMahon “The Antichrist”
Vince McMahon has been called a lot of things by many people over the years and now an AEW wrestling legend is labeling Vince as “The Antichrist.”. During his illustrious wrestling career from the NWA to WCW as part of the Four Horsemen along with his WWE run, Arn Anderson was known for being “The Enforcer” in the ring.
tjrwrestling.net
Full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card Includes WWE & AEW Stars
Forbidden Door? What Forbidden Door! NJPW has released the full Wrestle Kingdom card and it will see both WWE and AEW stars take to the ring in the Tokyo Dome. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event which will take place in the hallowed Tokyo Dome on the 4th of January.
tjrwrestling.net
Grayson Waller Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle
Grayson Waller is a rising star in WWE that knows exactly who he wants to face in WWE by calling one of the company’s biggest stars “the best” in the business. For the past 15 months, Grayson Waller has become one of the biggest shining stars in WWE’s NXT brand. The brash Australian is very talented in the ring, he delivers some of the best promos in NXT and his cocky attitude gets him a lot of heat from the crowd.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star To Appear At Raw 30th Anniversary
A former WWE Superstar best known for his time in the company during the nineties has revealed they will be part of the 30th anniversary of Raw. Former WWE star Tatanka made his name during the early nineties. He first featured on Monday Night Raw on the fifth edition of the show where he was part of a 15-man battle royal won by Razor Ramon. His time in the company stands out for the impressive undefeated streak he built which was improbably ended by Ludvig Borga.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Winter Is Coming) 12/14/22 Review
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured MJF defending the AEW World Title against Ricky Starks and the Best of Seven series between Death Triangle & The Elite continued. This was AEW Dynamite episode #167 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Check out the AEW PPV listing archive only on TJRWrestling as well. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. Let’s get to it.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair On “The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Seen In Wrestling”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has described the worst thing he’s ever seen in wrestling while taking a major swipe at AEW announcer, Jim Ross. Ric Flair has made the headlines recently as he has lambasted both former WCW President Eric Bischoff and AEW announcer, Jim Ross. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair took issue with JR’s appearance on the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series where he discussed The Nature Boy’s behaviour on the infamous ‘plane ride from hell.’
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Talks Wrestling Training In Mexico
Sasha Banks has opened up about some recent wrestling training that she did in Mexico. It has been about seven months since Sasha Banks stepped into a wrestling ring, but it is expected that she will appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. It has since been reported that Banks, who goes by her real name of Mercedes Varnado outside of WWE, is reportedly getting paid a large amount of money for her NJPW appearances, perhaps even more than what Chris Jericho got when he wrestled for NJPW.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Officially Releases Bray Wyatt’s New Entrance Theme, Shatter
The new theme song of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt is available now. Ever since his WWE return at Extreme Rules on October 8th, fans have been wondering what is coming next for the former WWE and Universal Champion. Since his return, Wyatt appears to have turned the page on his dark past in WWE and talks about wanting to be a better person while often referring to the dark ways of his former persona, The Fiend.
Comments / 0