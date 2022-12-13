Read full article on original website
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNorfolk, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide
Portsmouth police searching for suspects in connection to King St. homicide
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Former Norfolk police chief turned down for other jobs
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Man injured following overnight shooting on High St in Portsmouth
Norfolk police investigating 2 shootings Thursday, 1 fatal
According to dispatch, the call for the first shooting came in around 8:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Wilcott Ave. The call for the second shooting came in around 9:27 p.m. in the 800 block of Johnson Ave.
18-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder of deputies in Accomack
18-year-old arrested, accused of attempted murder of deputies in Accomack
Hampton man convicted of possessing assault rifle, fentanyl
A Hampton man has been found guilty of drug and firearm charges by a federal jury.
NN Police looking for robbery suspect
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
Albemarle District Jail Officer arrested on drug charges in Elizabeth City
According to a press release, an investigation revealed that ADJ Officer Jeffrey Haughton II was involved in a drug distribution conspiracy at the jail and was using his position to sneak contraband and controlled substances inside the jail.
Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student's death looking to have case dismissed
Man convicted on conspiracy charges in ODU student's death looking to have case dismissed
York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs prepares to end law enforcement career
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) —York Poquoson Sheriff Danny Digg’s office is getting emptier by the day, as he packs memories into the cardboard box. His uniform is up for good this time after 23 years, but he says his passion for helping the community is never ending. He hopes his legacy is clear. “I want […]
Gunshot victim taken to Norfolk hospital Thursday
Police are now investigating after a person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday morning.
Mixed verdict in excessive force case against former Norfolk police officers
Former Norfolk police officers N.M Caesar and Q. Tomlinson were each found not liable for false arrest and retaliatory arrest, however, Tomlinson was found liable of using excessive force against Drew Lail.
Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sparks conversations about who's at risk for suicide
Death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss sparks conversations about who's at risk for suicide
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach
9 injured following accident involving school bus in Virginia Beach

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
Chesapeake small business unknowingly sends $900k to fraudsters
Ocean Marine Inc. has been selling underwater imaging equipment in the Tidewater area for more than 20 years.
Multiple students, adults involved in school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.
Woman sentenced to 31 years for murdering boyfriend, hiding body in car
According to a news release, 45-year-old Melissa Diaz was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conceal a dead body, and physically defiling a dead human body.
Man injured following shooting at Norfolk hotel
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in Norfolk early Thursday morning.
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation.
