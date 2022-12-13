ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in head-on collision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a Citronelle man has died following a two-vehicle crash. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss. Stricker...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD plans strict enforcement of entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the holiday season shifts into high gear, the Mobile County Police Department announced officers will be strictly enforcing the entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance. The ordinance, in effect since 2013, forbids open containers or alcoholic beverages purchased outside the entertainment district. Drinks must be served...
fox26houston.com

Widow sues FedEx, claims faulty tires caused fiery crash that killed husband

MOBILE, Ala. - A widow is suing FedEx, claiming the company’s faulty tires caused a deadly crash that killed her husband. Kelsie Platt filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and its subsidiary, Wingfoot Commerical Tire Systems, with the Mobile County Circuit Court in Alabama. According...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Woman hospitalized after crashing into semi truck in Cantonment

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing into a semi truck Tuesday morning in Cantonment. It happened around 9 a.m. at Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling north on Highway 29 approaching a red...
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

