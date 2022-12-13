Read full article on original website
2 dead in Tuesday morning Baldwin County head-on collision: ALEA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two people died in the Tuesday morning head-on crash in Baldwin County in an update Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, one person was confirmed dead, while another was reportedly fighting for his life. Keith Chapman, 34, of Foley and David Bethea, 42, of Seminole, both […]
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Crash victims ID’d, town rallies in support of mail carrier killed on U.S. Highway 98
A follow-up on that fatal car crash on Highway 98 Tuesday in Baldwin County.
Pensacola man admits to Baldwin carjacking, chase that include two different crashes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man pleaded guilty Thursday to carjacking, admitting that he led Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies on two different chases over the summer, forcibly taking a vehicle in the process. Court records indicate that deputies responded on July 12 to a 911 call about an...
Man convicted of murder in connection to 2021 shooting in Daphne: Baldwin Co. DA
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was convicted of murder in connection to a 2021 shooting in Daphne, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Marcus Stallworth was also charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree for possessing a stolen gun. In June 2021, Stallworth was arrested […]
Citronelle man killed in head-on collision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a Citronelle man has died following a two-vehicle crash. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss. Stricker...
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
Bay Minette man allegedly steals bottles of liquor from ABC Store, arrested: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly broke into an ABC liquor store on U.S. Highway 31 and stole liquor on Monday, according to a release from the BMPD. Jeremiaha Michael Spears, of Bay Minette, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary. Spears […]
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam phone calls
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are warning of scam phone calls residents have been receiving. According to a post on Facebook, multiple residents have received a phone call from a man on the other line threatening them and cursing them out. The man is pretending to […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6. ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue. “The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and […]
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
MPD plans strict enforcement of entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the holiday season shifts into high gear, the Mobile County Police Department announced officers will be strictly enforcing the entertainment district alcoholic beverage ordinance. The ordinance, in effect since 2013, forbids open containers or alcoholic beverages purchased outside the entertainment district. Drinks must be served...
Widow sues FedEx, claims faulty tires caused fiery crash that killed husband
MOBILE, Ala. - A widow is suing FedEx, claiming the company’s faulty tires caused a deadly crash that killed her husband. Kelsie Platt filed a lawsuit against FedEx, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and its subsidiary, Wingfoot Commerical Tire Systems, with the Mobile County Circuit Court in Alabama. According...
Woman hospitalized after crashing into semi truck in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing into a semi truck Tuesday morning in Cantonment. It happened around 9 a.m. at Highway 29 and Old Chemstrand Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling north on Highway 29 approaching a red...
Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
2 students arrested for false active shooter call at Bay Minette Middle School: Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested two students who allegedly called 911 and said there was an active shooter at Bay Minette Middle School early Wednesday morning, according in the BMPD. Police said Baldwin E-911 received a call at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from a […]
Summerdale cleaning up after stormy night
A Baldwin County community is counting their blessings and cleaning up after a stormy night Wednesday.
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
