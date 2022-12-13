ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

22-Year-Old Man Caught After Police Chase Ends In Crash By Highway In Yonkers: Police

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnfvn_0jh94zgj00
The SUV that the suspect was driving was spotted in Yonkers on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Jackson Avenue, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

After his attempt to avoid police ended in a crash near a Westchester County highway, a man has been charged with fleeing authorities and stealing mail, police said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 1:20 a.m., members of the Pleasantville Police Department reported that a white SUV with a temporary tag from out-of-state had refused to stop after authorities had attempted to pull it over for a traffic violation on Route 117, according to police.

Later on, a Westchester County police officer saw the SUV traveling in Yonkers southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Jackson Avenue and attempted to pull it over. Once again though, the vehicle failed to stop and continued south before colliding with a concrete divider on an exit ramp leading to the westbound Cross County Parkway, police said.

The vehicle suffered two flat tires as a result of this collision and then later crashed into a center median near Yonkers Avenue, according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Angel Santana of the Bronx, then fled into an adjacent wooded area where he was finally chased down and taken into custody by police.

Santana was then taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla after complaining of leg and rib pain.

Inside the SUV, police also found stolen items of mail from Pleasantville and New Castle that may have been stolen from Postal Service mailboxes, authorities said.

According to police, Santana is charged with:

  • Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

